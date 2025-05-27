Monterey Bay Begins Hunt for 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup

May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC begins its hunt for the USL Jägermeister Cup with a midweek fixture against USL League One side Spokane Velocity. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Cardinale Stadium. The cup match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Despite having played the most league games in all of USL Championship thus far, Monterey Bay is one of only two teams yet to play its inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup match. In the midst of a disappointing stretch in league play, the Crisp-and-Kelp will shift its focus to this brand new in-season tournament, a perfect opportunity for the club to regain its early-season form. On the other hand, Spokane Velocity has already played one Jägermeister Cup match this season, a 2-1 win over Oakland Roots SC that currently has them sitting in second in the Group 1 table.

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup features all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season, with Monterey Bay set to play its first two cup matches this week. Adding more meaningful matches to the annual calendar, the USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, such as penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds. The winners of the six total groups will advance alongside the teams with the next two highest number of goals scored. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 4.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Spokane Velocity

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 57°F

USL Jägermeister Cup: Group 1 Table

1. Las Vegas Lights FC: 6 pts, 2-0-0, 5 goals for, 2 goals allowed, +3 goal difference

2. Spokane Velocity: 3 pts, 1-0-0, 2 goals for, 1 goal allowed, +1 goal difference

3. Sacramento Republic FC: 3 pts, 1-0-0, 1 goal for, 0 goals allowed, +1 goal difference

4. Oakland Roots SC: 0 pts, 0-1-0, 1 goal for, 2 goals allowed, -1 goal difference

5. Orange County SC: 0 pts, 0-1-0, 1 goal for, 3 goals allowed, -2 goal difference

6. AV Alta FC: 0 pts, 0-2-0, 1 goal for, 3 goals allowed, -2 goal difference

7. Monterey Bay FC: 0 pts, 0-0-0, 0 goals for, 0 goals allowed, 0 goal difference







