Phoenix Rising and Midfielder Giulio Doratiotto Mutually Part Ways

May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

May 27, 2025

Phoenix Rising FC has mutually parted ways with midfielder Giulio Doratiotto, the club announced today. The Italian contributed two goals and two assists in 31 appearances (15 starts) for the club.

Doratiotto, 21, joined Rising ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season from Italian Serie A club Juventus, where he played for its U-19 side. The midfielder made one appearance for Rising in 2025 after making 30 in all competitions his debut season.

Notably, Doratiotto's two goals for the club came within a three-day stretch in May 2024. The midfielder opened his Rising account with an 111 th -minute goal that gave Rising a 2-1 victory over North Carolina FC on May 8, sending the club to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 for the first time in its history. His most recent goal came in a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC on May 11, 2024.

