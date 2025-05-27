FC Tulsa Are Back on the Road for a Midweek Duel
May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
FC Tulsa and San Antonio FC are set to square off at 7pm CT on Wednesday evening and the two squads head into the evening in a three way tie for third place in the Western Conference. FC Tulsa have had ten days off after beating Lexington SC on Sunday, May 18th while San Antonio FC are coming off a 4-0 defeat on the road to Charleston Battery this past Saturday.
San Antonio FC started the season hot, going undefeated in their four March matches but then lost three of their next four followed by a draw against Rhode Island FC and two more losses to Oakland Roots SC and Charleston Battery.
Jorge Hernández and Taylor Calheira lead their respective teams in goals with five.
Suspended
Defender Delentz Pierre was will be unavailable for selection for this match due to a retroactive red card following the Lexington SC match. Pierre was shown a yellow card in the 20th minute of the match for a foul committed near the top of the Lexington SC box. The league reviewed the foul and retroactively gave him a red card. He will be available for selection again on Saturday when FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field to take on Birmingham Legion FC in the second round of the USL Jägermeister Cup.
Familiar Foe
FC Tulsa and San Antonio have met a total of 18 times across all competitions. Sixteen of their match ups have been in the USL Championship Regular Season. The teams have matched up once in the USL Championship Playoffs and once in the U.S. Open Cup. The regular season series record is 6-7-4, in favor of San Antonio. San Antonio FC beat FC Tulsa in the 2017 USL Championship Playoffs, 2-1. The Third Round matchup in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and FC Tulsa won on penalties.
Former FC Tulsa Players
Former FC Tulsa players defender Alexis Souahy and forward Diogo Pacheco made the off season switch to San Antonio FC. Souahy, who was the captain last season, played in 29 matches for FC Tulsa last season. He scored a career high three goals on 14 shots. Pacheco played in 25 matches and he netted four goals in 1,277 minutes played. He finished the season with 28 shots.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2025
- FC Tulsa Are Back on the Road for a Midweek Duel - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Las Vegas Lights FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Takeaways from Roots 0-3 Loss vs New Mexico United - Oakland Roots
- Monterey Bay Begins Hunt for 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup - Monterey Bay FC
- Vacter Chosen for Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Tyler Pasher's Performance at Miami Garners Team of the Week Honors - Birmingham Legion FC
- Andy Cabrera Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 12; Frank Daroma, Ricky Ruiz, Beto Avila Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- RIFC Partners with Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence to Launch TerRIFC Kids Read & Play Initiative - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity, Racing Launch Partnership with New Horizons Foot and Ankle Associates - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising and Midfielder Giulio Doratiotto Mutually Part Ways - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Earns a Draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hartford Travel to Indy Eleven in Search of Three Points - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Re-Acquires All-Time Leading Scorer Lancaster in Loan Deal - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Are Back on the Road for a Midweek Duel
- League Disciplinary Committee Elevates Caution to Red Card for Pierre Following Lexington Match
- FC Tulsa Get Back in the Win Column with a Shutout in Lexington
- FC Tulsa Head to Kentucky to Take on USL Championship Newcomers Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Greenwood Night to Celebrate Black Excellence and the Legacy of Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District