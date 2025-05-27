FC Tulsa Are Back on the Road for a Midweek Duel

May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa and San Antonio FC are set to square off at 7pm CT on Wednesday evening and the two squads head into the evening in a three way tie for third place in the Western Conference. FC Tulsa have had ten days off after beating Lexington SC on Sunday, May 18th while San Antonio FC are coming off a 4-0 defeat on the road to Charleston Battery this past Saturday.

San Antonio FC started the season hot, going undefeated in their four March matches but then lost three of their next four followed by a draw against Rhode Island FC and two more losses to Oakland Roots SC and Charleston Battery.

Jorge Hernández and Taylor Calheira lead their respective teams in goals with five.

Suspended

Defender Delentz Pierre was will be unavailable for selection for this match due to a retroactive red card following the Lexington SC match. Pierre was shown a yellow card in the 20th minute of the match for a foul committed near the top of the Lexington SC box. The league reviewed the foul and retroactively gave him a red card. He will be available for selection again on Saturday when FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field to take on Birmingham Legion FC in the second round of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Familiar Foe

FC Tulsa and San Antonio have met a total of 18 times across all competitions. Sixteen of their match ups have been in the USL Championship Regular Season. The teams have matched up once in the USL Championship Playoffs and once in the U.S. Open Cup. The regular season series record is 6-7-4, in favor of San Antonio. San Antonio FC beat FC Tulsa in the 2017 USL Championship Playoffs, 2-1. The Third Round matchup in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and FC Tulsa won on penalties.

Former FC Tulsa Players

Former FC Tulsa players defender Alexis Souahy and forward Diogo Pacheco made the off season switch to San Antonio FC. Souahy, who was the captain last season, played in 29 matches for FC Tulsa last season. He scored a career high three goals on 14 shots. Pacheco played in 25 matches and he netted four goals in 1,277 minutes played. He finished the season with 28 shots.







