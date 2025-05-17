FC Tulsa Head to Kentucky to Take on USL Championship Newcomers Lexington SC

FC Tulsa and Lexington SC are meeting for the first time ever across any competition. Lexington SC joined the USL Championship before the start of the 2025 season from USL League One where they played for two seasons. The club joined the Western Conference following the departure of Memphis 901 FC. One of FC Tulsa's newest additions, defender Lucas Stauffer, will be making his return to his former club and home state in this Sunday evening match up.

FC Tulsa has had a decent start to the season, posting a 4-2-0 record throughout the first two months of the season. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda is currently fourth in the league in goals against average with a 0.83. Head Coach Luke Spencer helped lead the team to early season victories over the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Sacramento Republic FC for the first time in franchise history.

Lexington SC has had a rough start to the season. After a 2-0 win to open the season against Hartford Athletic, the club posted a record of 0-3-4 to round out the first two months of the season. Former FC Tulsa forward Marcus Epps currently leads Lexington SC in goals with three.

One of Twelve

Forward Taylor Calheira is one of twelve USL players to score a goal in a match across all competitions this season. After serving a one match suspension following the upgrade of a yellow card in the 2-1 loss at Orange County SC, Calheira will be back in the lineup in Lexington.

Calheira arrived to Tulsa following a 17 goal and five assist campaign with NYCFC II. He helped lead the team to their first ever playoff berth in 2024 and earned himself a spot in the MLS Next Pro Best XI. He has posted four goals in the USL Championship so far this season along with two goals in the U.S. Open Cup and one goal in the clubs first USL Jägermeister Cup match.

New Addition

FC Tulsa announced the signing of goalkeeper Cole Johnson to the club's first-team roster, pending league and federation approval on Friday. Johnson, 23, joins FC Tulsa following the recall of goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from his loan by Chicago Fire FC.

Johnson arrives in Tulsa after most recently spending time with Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. A standout collegiate player at Southern Methodist University (SMU), Johnson is recognized for his athleticism, vocal leadership, and sharp reflexes between the posts.

Up NextFC Tulsa is on the road for one more match on Wednesday, May 28th. They'll head to San Antonio FC to take on former FC Tulsa players Diogo Pacheco and Alexis Souahy. The club returns home on Saturday, May 31st where they will debut the brand new "Through the Fire" kits on Greenwood night.







