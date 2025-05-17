Phoenix Rising Secure Key 2-0 Victory Over Monterey Bay FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising secured its first home win of 2025 on Saturday, picking up a 2-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC on May 17 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Midfielder JP Scearce and defender Ryan Flood each scored their first goal of the season, while midfielder Jamison Ping notched his first-ever professional goal contribution as Rising picked up consecutive wins for the first time since October 2024.

"After last weekend you could feel a shift in momentum," Scearce said. "After today's game, I think the momentum will only grow for us."

Rising backed up the two goals with its first clean sheet of 2025. Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky didn't need to make a single save as Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side conceded just five shots, none of which were on target. With the win, Rising sits tied for fifth place in the Western Conference with 11 days to rest before its next league match.

Arizona Boys

On a team full of international talent, it was three homegrown players who contributed to Rising's goals against Monterey Bay on Saturday. Scearce, a native of Nogales, Arizona, opened the scoring, while Flood, from Scottsdale, scored the assurance goal. Additionally, it was Ping, an Academy product, who notched the assist on Flood's goal - his first-ever professional goal contribution.

"I'm very happy because today two players from Arizona scored," Kah said in Spanish. "For me, that's very important for our community, for the fans, so I'm very happy."

Winning At Home

For the first time this season, Rising fans went home with the joy, and relief, of seeing their team come away with three points. Saturday marked Rising's first home win since September 21, 2024, when it took down San Antonio FC by a score of 4-0.

"We lifted a big weight off our shoulders," Flood said. "We gave the fans what they have been waiting for all season, and as a group (the win) brought us a lot closer together."

Rising has lost just twice in five regular season home matches, with a positive result in three of its last four home tilts. Kah's squad will look for consecutive home victories when it hosts New Mexico United in USL Jägermeister Cup play on May 31.

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHX - JP Scearce, 65th minute: On a corner kick taken from the right, the ball deflected high into the air off the head of a Monterey Bay player, which Scearce headed into the back of the net.

PHX - Ryan Flood (Jamison Ping), 88th minute: After winning the ball at the top of the box, Ping picked out Flood, who used his left foot to launch a rocket that found the bottom-right corner of the net.

Notes

-Against Monterey Bay, Rising picked up its first home win since Sept. 21, 2024 when it beat San Antonio FC 4-0.

-Notably, it marked the first time Rising has secured consecutive wins since October 2024.

-Midfielder JP Scearce's goal in the 65th minute marked his first of the season.

-Additionally, it marked his second-ever professional goal.

-With his goal in the 88 th minute, defender Ryan Flood netted his second goal with the club and first since Aug. 27, 2022, when he scored against El Paso Locomotive FC.

-The assist marked midfielder Jamison Ping's first-ever professional goal contribution.

-Rising has now scored at least one goal in all but one regular season match (eight straight matches).

-The win marked Rising and goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky's first clean sheet since October 12, 2024.

-Notably, Saturday stands as the first time Rising went an entire match without conceding a shot on target.

-Additionally, the victory was Rising's second straight against a team sitting in second place in the Western Conference (@NM, 5/10).

-12 players have now scored at least a goal for Rising this season.

-Rising now sit tied for 5 th place in the West and five points behind first place (NM).

Next Game

After a weekend off, Rising return to action on the road against Las Vegas Lights FC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, May 28, at Cashman Field. Broadcast coverage will be available on CBS Sports Network. Radio coverage will be provided on Rising Radio (team socials)

Phoenix Rising (3-3-4, 13pts) vs Monterey Bay FC (4-3-4, 16pts)

May 17, 2025 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 0 2 2

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Scearce, 65

PHX: Flood (Ping), 88

Misconduct Summary:

MB: Guzmán (caution), 30

MB: Garcia Jr. (caution), 41

MB: Gallaway (caution), 44

MB: Fehr (caution), 45+1

MB: Robinson (caution), 71

MB: Rebollar (caution), 80

PHX: Scearce (caution), 90

MB: Dixon (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Montgomery, D Carl Sainté © (Flood, 75), D Essengue, D Smith, M Avayevu (Araneda, 90+6), M Scearce, M Okello (Ping, 59), F Formella, F Sacko (Johnson, 60), F Rivera (Margaritha, 75)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Villegas, D Araneda, M De La Cruz, M Rizzo, F Kowall

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Scearce, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Avayevu, 2); FOULS: 11 (Essengue, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 0

MB: GK Campuzano, D Gordon ©, D Guzmán, D Fonguck (Lyons, 86), D Rebollar (Dixon, 81), M Gallaway (Larsson, 45), M Fehr, M Paul, F Garcia Jr., F Cuediri, F Ivanovic (Robinson, 59)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Gomez, D Muir, M Malango

TOTAL SHOTS: 5 (Larsson, 2) SHOTS ON GOAL: 0 (N/A); FOULS: 14 (Guediri, 3) OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Assistant Referees: Chris Schurfranz, William Aten

Fourth Official: Mark Novosel

Attendance: 4,037

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.