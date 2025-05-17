LouCity Can't Finish Hartford, Settles for Road Draw

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Saturday night was one of missed opportunity for Louisville City FC as the boys in purple couldn't finish off 10-man Hartford Athletic, instead earning just a point at Trinity Health Stadium with a 1-1 tie.

For much of the going, it looked like LouCity was destined for the top of the standings. City enjoyed the lead for 50 minutes after Phillip Goodrum's 39th-minute goal while first place Loudoun United FC faltered elsewhere, opening the door. But Hartford's Kyle Edwards slammed that door shut with the tying goal in the 88th minute.

"(There are) not a ton of positives to take away from a result like that when you're up a man," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "That's the reality."

Goodrum was more blunt: "That one hurt, man, not gonna lie... I don't think we showed enough fire and passion in that second half in the last 30 minutes. Feels like a loss."

Still, Louisville City (5-0-4, 19 points) remains unbeaten - the last team in the USL Championship with that distinction - but dropped to third place in the Eastern Conference as the result. Charleston Battery took the opportunity to leapfrog both Loudoun and Louisville for first place after a 4-0 road win over San Antonio Saturday night.

Goodrum's strike - his 50th career USL Championship regular season goal, and the second of his season - finished off a sequence that saw Manny Perez and Adrien Perez combine down the field, with the former earning the assist.

"(I made) a long run in behind and then just first time across the six to Phil, who was in a good spot," Manny Perez said of his assist. "We've been working on that."

Hartford went down a player when Adewale Obalola received a second yellow card in the 65th minute, and a Louisville victory seemed all but assured until the hosts managed to equalize late.

"I said to the group in the locker room, I thought our subs came on and did not do what we expected them to do," Cruz said. "I thought it honestly wasn't a collective effort in that aspect. We needed more and we didn't get it."

The draw opens a three-game road trip for LouCity. The team will next travel to California to face Monterey Bay FC next Saturday, May 24, before then returning to the East Coast for a date with Loudoun United to close out the month of May.

Game Summary: Hartford Athletic vs. Louisville City FC

Date: May 17, 2025

Venue: Trinity Health Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 75 degrees, clear skies

Scoring

Hartford Athletic (0, 1, 1)

Louisville City FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Hartford Athletic:

88' Kyle Edwards (Sebastian Anderson)

Louisville City FC:

39' Phillip Goodrum (Manny Perez)

Lineups

Hartford Athletic: 77 - Antony Siaha; 19 - Emmanuel Samadia, 4 - Jordan Scarlett (c), 15 - Joe Farrell, 22 - TJ Presthus (78', 71 - Kyle Edwards), 2 - Sebastian Anderson, 6 - Beverly Makanglia, 94 - Marlon Hairston (60', 17 - Jonathan Jiménez), 10 - Samuel Careaga (71', 7 - Deshane Beckford), 9 - Mamadou Dieng, 81 - Adewale Obalola

Subs not used: 44 - Justin DiCarlo; 8 - Junior Moreira, 28 - Kauan Ribeiro, 29 - Spencer Gordon

Head coach: Brendan Burke

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 13 - Amadou Dia (73', 2 - Aiden McFadden), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Arturo Ordóñez (73', 24 - Josh Jones), 4 - Sean Totsch, 15 - Manny Perez, 17 - Taylor Davila, 31 - Kevon Lambert (72' 7 - Ray Serrano), 11 - Niall McCabe, 16 - Adrien Perez (58', 27 - Evan Davila), 9 - Phillip Goodrum (86', 25 - Jansen Wilson)

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr.

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Hartford Athletic / Louisville City FC

Shots: 6 / 11

Shots on Goal: 1 / 2

Expected goals: 0.7 / 1.16

Possession: 53.1% / 46.9%

Fouls: 13 / 19

Offside: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Discipline Summary

Hartford Athletic:

38' Sebastian Anderson (yellow)

45' Adewale Obalola (yellow)

61' Mamadou Dieng (yellow)

65' Adewale Obalola (second yellow)

90'+1 Antony Siaha (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

32' Adrien Perez (yellow)

50' Arturo Ordóñez (yellow)

69' Kevon Lambert (yellow)

Referee: John C. Griggs

