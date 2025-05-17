San Antonio FC Drops Road Test at Charleston Battery

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - San Antonio FC suffered its first away loss in league play Saturday with a 0-4 defeat at Charleston Battery.

SAFC fell behind in the first half following a converted penalty kick by Charleston in the 24th minute and an own goal in the 30th minute. The hosts doubled their lead with a pair of second-half goals to seal the three points.

The result snaps a three-match unbeaten streak on the road to start the season for SAFC.

Scoring Summary:

CHS: Cal Jennings (Penalty) 24'

CHS: Mohamed Omar (Own goal) 30'

CHS: Cal Jennings 58'

CHS: John Klein (Assisted by Rubio Rubín) 90'

Next Up

San Antonio FC has a bye week before it hosts FC Tulsa on Wednesday, May 28. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 5-4-1 on the season, remaining atop the Western Conference standings in first place with 16 points. San Antonio suffered its first away loss across USL competition this season, now 2-1-1 away from home. SAFC was outshot for just the third time this season, trailing Charleston 12-21 in shots. Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made a season-high seven saves in the match. Defenders Rece Buckmaster and Alexis Souahy made their first appearances back from injury.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Jimmy Medranda, Alex Crognale (Captain), Rece Buckmaster (Dmitrii Erofeev 68'), Mohamed Omar (Alexis Souahy 82'), Lucio Berron, Nicky Hernandez (Almir Soto 68'), Jorge Hernandez, Diogo Pacheco (Luke Haakenson 16'), Andres Paredes (Nelson Flores Blanco 67'), Jake LaCava

Substitutions Not Used: Juan Agudelo, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Nicky Hernandez) 23'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 34'

SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 54'

CHS: Yellow Card (Juan Torres) 60'

CHS: Yellow Card (Chris Allan) 65'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the loss...)

"It was a bad loss. We didn't have a good game. There's a few moments where we controlled the ball and we created something, but we weren't consistent. We wanted to play like that for a longer period of time during the 90 minutes, but it only happened a few minutes in the first half. And then a few minutes starting the second half, we weren't sharp defensively. We weren't compact, and they're a good team. They put the ball on the ground and they played through us easily, and we have to do better defensively as a team."

(On what the team can learn from the game...)

"Everybody, including the coaches, we have to reflect on this loss. We have 10 days to work, to get the guys who are injured back healthy 100% and be strong when we're back. The next game is at home, and we need those three points at home to put us back in the race for the top of the table."

Defender Rece Buckmaster

(On the loss ...)

"I mean, from the first moment, I just don't think we were good enough. On the road, we gotta come out better. Defensively, we just let up too much. From front to back, I think we could've been a lot better, which would've changed the momentum in the game and really would've changed the result, I think, but we just learn from it. We watch film and we move on and get ready for next week."

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.