Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking

by Fran Stuchbury

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC wtih possession against Oakland Roots SC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC wtih possession against Oakland Roots SC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC won its third straight game with a 4-2 victory over Oakland Roots SC in front of 2,736 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday evening.

North Carolina improved to 5-3-2 for 17 points in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings. The Oakland Roots SC fell to 3-6-1 and 13 points in the USL Western Conference table.

Mikey Maldonado, Louis Perez, and Oalex Anderson each had a goal and assist in this game.

"I thought the guys showed a lot of character and started the game with some intensity and quality," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "I was a little disappointed in the first half we were not able to capitalize on more, to be honest. We could have put the game away earlier.

"It seems like we always had a response in how the game management went. I thought we had four great goals. It probably could have been one or two more."

Maldonado is now tied for the USL Championship lead in assists with five and has picked up an assist in each of his last four matches.

"Obviously his delivery, his ability to see plays develop the second as they do," Bradford added. "The guys know when the ball is at his feet. There is an opportunity for them to get into good spots to be able to affect the score sheet. He's playing really well right now."

North Carolina Midfielder Jaden Servania opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, his first in USL Championship since September 27, 2020, when he scored against NCC while playing for Birmingham Legion.

North Carolina extended the lead to 2-0 in extra time in the first half with a score from Maldonado on a set piece in which the ball bent around the Oakland Roots wall. It was his first goal of the season.

"We went up 2-0 luckily," said Maldonado. "I got on the score sheet twice, the team pulled through."

"(It's) chemistry right now; everyone is trusting me with the ball," Maldonado said of his assist streak. "They know what I am going do with the ball. They know where to go. It's my job to get it to them, and they finish if off for me."

Oakland Roots made it 2-1 with a goal by defender Jürgen Damm, his first of the season. He played with Atletico San Luis in 2023 and 2024. The 32-year-old signed with the Roots on February 12, 2025.

NCFC extended the lead to 3-1 in the 74th minute off the foot of midfielder Perez, his second of the season.

"Good first half; 2-0 at half," said Perez. "We need to clean up some things, It was a little disappointing to give two goals away but happy about the win. Three wins in a row is big for us. We wanted to have a streak; we are very happy tonight."

The Roots responded again, making it 3-2 with a goal in the 81st minute by forward Peter Wilson, his third of the season. Wilson signed with Oakland on January 29, 2025 and plays for the Liberian National Team.

North Carolina sealed the victory nine minutes into stoppage time with a goal from Anderson, his fist of the season to make it 4-2.

North Carolina's next game will be on the road Saturday, May 31st against the Richmond Kickers. Their next home game will be Friday, June 20th against Louisville City FC at 7 pm est.

