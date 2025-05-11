North Carolina FC Digs Deep for Win over Orange County SC

by Fran Stuchbury

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC vs. Orange County SC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Orange County SC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC, playing their third game in six days, defeated Orange County SC 1-0 front of 2,788 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday evening.

NCFC improves to 4-3-2 for 14 points and fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They moved their mark to 2-1-1 at home. Orange County SC falls to 3-4-1 for 10 points and in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. They are 0-3 on the road and have yet to score a goal away from home as well.

"I think to play a good team in Orange County, to come out with a shut out especially after the busy schedule we had this week, was a testament to the guys," said North Carolina FC Head Coach John Bradford. "On the road at Pittsburgh: shutout win. Charlotte FC: 90 minutes of a shutout on Tuesday, then another shutout tonight to get three points. The idea was there's no excuses; they are on the schedule. We want to win them, all of them. We're going to need different guys in different ways and play different roles. For the group, I am really happy and it's a well earned weekend off."

The only goal in the match came in the 45th minute from midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa with an assist from fellow mid Mikey Maldonado. With that helper Maldonado is now tied for the most assists in the USL Championship with four. Maldonado also surpassed 10,000 playing minutes in the 41st minute of the match.

"It was a good play, something that we had been working on," said Da Costa. "When the midfielder makes a run down the channel, we just crashed it into the box. It was a perfect pass from Mikey, so it was a great team goal. I'm really proud of the team. When we need to fight, we fight the whole game. We keep a clean sheet. That is really important for us."

"I thought the whole sequence where we had a few of us getting into our half and going to the opponents half," added Bradford. "On the goal specifically to get forward Mikey's delivery then Rodrigo making a really high level run to be able to finish."

Goalkeeper Jake McGuire came up big, recording five saves, including a couple of big ones towards the end of the game.

"I thought Jake came out really well and confidently on a few crosses that really helped us relieve some pressure," added Bradford. "Some big time saves in both halves, particularly at the end when he faced some set pieces."

Prior to the game, North Carolina FC honored the memory of 12-year old Johan Brenes. In March he died in a car crash on his way to a youth soccer tournament that was hosted by North Carolina FC.

North Carolina's next game will be at home on Friday against the Oakland Roots at 7 pm est.

