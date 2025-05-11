New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising, 1-2

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United fell by a 1-2 score to rival Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night, in front of a crowd of 10,844 fans. The match was fairly even throughout the first half, with United maintaining a 69-31 advantage in possession in the opening 45 minutes. Only a flukey dribbler through United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis gave Phoenix the lead heading into the intermission.

But just twelve minutes into the second half, New Mexico were reduced to ten men, as Tambakis came off his line to clear a long ball down the left side. The center referee ruled Tambakis to have taken down the attacker, and sent the Greek goalkeeper off. Just five minutes later, substitute Darius Johnson doubled the lead for Phoenix, as he slipped through the defense and fired past goalkeeper Kris Shakes for a 2-0 lead that Phoenix would not relinquish.

Despite being down a man and two goals, New Mexico didn't give in. A terrific strike from McKinze Gaines from outside the left side of the box halved the lead in the 85th minute. Just three minutes later, Fernando was taken down in the box, but legally, despite lamentations from United fans and players. In the ensuing fracas, United's Marlon Vargas - who had already been subbed off - was shown red, as well.

New Mexico United are on the road next week against Orange County SC. That match kicks off at 8pm MT on Saturday (5/17) night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.