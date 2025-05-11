El Paso Locomotive FC Manage Road Point at FC Tulsa

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Oklahoma - El Paso Locomotive FC secured a 1-1 draw on the road against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Andy Cabrera continued his scoring ways with his seventh goal in the USL Championship this season and fourth in the past two games. Amando Moreno also tallied his third assist in league play which ties Gabi Torres for the team lead.

Locomotive dominated the ball in the opening frame holding 72 percent of possession. This led to Moreno playing a long ball that found the feet of Andy Cabrera who managed to get around the Tulsa keeper and put El Paso in front in the 32nd minute.

The hosts played with more attacking urgency in the second half and outshot Los Locos nine to two in the final 45 minutes. Jahmali Waite made some key saves, but ultimately, Tulsa managed an equalizer in the 86th minute as Locomotive settled for a draw on the night.

GAME NOTES

Andy Cabrera has the most goals through nine USL matches in Locomotive history with seven so far on the season.

FORECAST: 72ºF, partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Andy Cabrera 32' (Amando Moreno)

TUL - Kalil ElMedkhar 86' (Delentz Pierre)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Noah Dollenmayer, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortiz-C (Bryan Romero 45'), Memo Diaz (Alvaro Quezada 82'), Ricky Ruiz (Gabi Torres 75'), Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (Frank Lopez 68'), Andy Cabrera (Daniel Carter 68')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora Mora, Tumi Moshobane

TUL - (4-3-3) Johan Peñaranda-C, Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Arthur Rogers, Lucas Stauffer (Abdoulaye Cissoko 64'), Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli (Jamie Webber 81'), Owen Damm, Alexander Dalou, Al Hassan Touré (Kalil ElMedkhar 64'), Stefan Stojanovic (Stefan Lukic 64')

Subs Not Used: Cole Johnson, Marcos Cerato, Edwin Laszo

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Memo Diaz (Yellow) 17', Frank Daroma (Yellow) 35', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 68', Jahmali Waite (Yellow) 69', Daniel Carter (Yellow) 82'

TUL - Delentz Pierre (Yellow) 19', Owen Damm(Yellow) 72', Lamar Batista (Yellow) 77'

MATCH STATS: ELP | TUL

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 64|36

SHOTS: 9|18

SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|6

SAVES: 5|0

FOULS: 15|21

OFFSIDES: 0|1

CORNERS: 0|7

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return home for a USL Championship clash against Indy Eleven on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ and kvia.com.







