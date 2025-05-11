LSC Falls 5-1 on the Road to Loudoun United FC

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship team started strong on the road, finding an early rhythm and striking first thanks to a composed finish from #11 Marcus Epps in the 17th minute. The team looked confident and connected, creating chances and controlling much of the early action. A close-range attempt from #37 Eliot Goldthorp and a key save from #1 Logan Ketterer highlighted the early momentum.

Loudoun quickly responded to level the score, and the match began to shift. Both sides had promising moments before the break, including a dangerous header from #22 Jacob Greene that hit the post, and Ketterer remained sharp to keep things tied 1-1 at halftime.

The second half proved more challenging. An early goal from the home side tilted momentum, and a double yellow card left Lexington down to ten men just before the hour mark. Despite a pair of substitutions and a strong shot from #24 Kieran Sergeant, LSC couldn't find the equalizer.

Loudoun's fourth goal came in the 76th minute from a powerful strike by #6 Kwame Awuah, assisted by #7 Wesley Leggett. Their fifth and final goal arrived in the 87th minute off a set piece finished by defender Yanis Leerman.

Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer continued to battle, making a big save on Leggett in the 80th, and LSC created a late chance in the 89th, but couldn't convert.

It was a tough night on the road, but Lexington will look to regroup and bounce back as they return home on Sunday, May 18, against FC Tulsa.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.