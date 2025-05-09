NCFC records second consecutive clean sheet in 1-0 Win
May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
Rodrigo Da Costa of North Carolina FC celebrates with Adam Luckhurst
(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng)
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC shut out Orange County SC 1-0 in USL Championship regular season action Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Rodrigo Da Costa scored the lone goal of the match in the 45' off of a low cross from midfielder Mikey Maldonado.
Jake McGuire recorded five saves in the match, and second half heroics proved vital as he kept out a flurry of late opportunities from the visitors to seal the three points.
Match Notes:
Maldonado surpassed 10,000 minutes in the 41' of the match.
With his assist tonight, Maldonado is now tied for the most assists in the USL Championship with four.
Up Next:
NCFC is back at home for a third match in a row, taking on Oakland Roots SC on Friday, May 16, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for that match are available here.
Box Score
NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig (C), Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Jaden Servania (Patrick Burner - 75'), Rafa Mentzingen (Triston Hodge - 90 + 8'); Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 75'); Rodrigo Da Costa (Louis Perez - 65'), Pedro Dolabella, Adam Luckhurst
Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Conor Donovan, Jayson Quintanilla, Ahmad Al-Qaq, Oalex Anderson
OCSC (4-1-4-1): Colin Shutler; Ryan Doghman (Mouhamadou War - 90 + 9'), Vuk Latinovich (Christopher Hegardt - 63'), Tom Brewitt (C), Koa Santos; Kevin Partida (Ethan Zubak - 84'), Cameron Dunbar (Benjamin Barjolo - 80'), Kyle Scott (Ashton Miles - 84'), Nico Benalcázar, Bryce Jamison (Tristan Trager - 63'); Lyam MacKinnon
Subs Not Used: Tetsuya Kadono, Pedro Guimaraes
Score:
NCFC: 1
OCSC: 0
Goals:
NCFC: - R. Da Costa (M. Maldonado) - 45'
OCSC: -
Cautions:
NCFC: - J. Servania - 23'
OCSC: - V. Latinovich - 41', K. Partida - 83'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
OCSC: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 2,788
