Monterey Bay Makes Debut Visit to Centreville Bank Stadium for Fixture with Rhode Island FC

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island - Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3, 15 points) visits Pawtucket for an early afternoon 1:00 p.m. PT showdown on Saturday against Eastern Conference side Rhode Island FC (1-3-2, 5 points) at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 10 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.
This Saturday's contest will be just the second all-time meeting between Monterey Bay FC and Rhode Island FC and the first in the series at the newly-opened Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The first inter-coastal clash took place at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, three matches into the Eastern Conference side's inaugural season in 2024. The match ended in a 2-2 draw with Rhode Island's Albert Dikwa securing a brace. Rhode Island has yet to win at its new home venue through two matches played in all competitions, so expect the defending Eastern Conference champions to be laser-focused on checking a victory off the list of firsts.
For Monterey Bay, the focus will sit largely on returning to form with just one win in the club's last five league games - though that stretch included three draws and two clean sheets, so it has not been an unsuccessful run by any means. The difference for the Crisp-and-Kelp lately has been its goal scoring. After scoring nine goals in its first four league matches, the side has managed to record just three in its previous five. Injuries to Alex Dixon, Xavi Gnaulati, Adam Larsson, and Anton Søjberg have played a big role in the attacking slump, though Dixon is expected to join the team this weekend. Regardless of the pending availability of the others, Monterey Bay can still feel good about leaning on leading-goalscorer Ilijah Paul and the always-electric Mayele Malango to spark the attack in Pawtucket.
Rhode Island FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium; Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025; 1:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Partly cloudy and 63°F
2025 Records
Rhode Island FC (1-3-2, 5 pts, 10th East); Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3, 15 pts, 3rd West)
