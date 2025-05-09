El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Crucial Weekend Matchup with FC Tulsa

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC head to Oklahoma for a USL Championship clash at FC Tulsa on Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. MT at ONEOK Field. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT FC TULSA - SATURDAY, MAY 10, 2025 @ 6:00 P.M. MT - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

A seven-minute second half flurry would come back to haunt El Paso Locomotive FC as they fell to the hands of Austin FC 3-2 on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup. Beto Avila bagged a first-half brace which put Locomotive up 2-0 at the break. Ultimately, however, a few key substitutions from the hosts made the difference in the end as Los Locos' memorable U.S. Open Cup run comes to a close.

Locomotive's first-ever hat trick couldn't have come at a sweeter time as El Paso Locomotive FC took down New Mexico United 3-0 in Derby Del Camino Real last Saturday night at Southwest University Park. Gabi Torres picked up his third assist of the season while Avila and Frank Daroma

each added their second. Andy Cabrera found himself on the end of all of them to make it seven goals in seven matches across all competitions.

After his first professional hat trick on Saturday, Cabrera was named as Player of the Week in the USL Championship, his first weekly honor of the season. Torres and Daroma were also named to the Team of the Week while head coach Wilmer Cabrera was selected as Coach of the Week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Cabrera enjoyed a successful April which included a run of scoring in four consecutive matches (4/2-4/16) making him the first Locomotive player to do so. He has scored two stoppage time equalizers this season and picked up where he left off on Saturday with the club's first ever hat trick against rivals New Mexico United.

M Gabi Torres/Memo Diaz: Both wingbacks for Los Locos have livened up the attack by supplying numerous chances from open play and set pieces. Nine of Locomotive goals across all competitions have come from corner kicks with this duo as the primary architects.

M Frank Daroma: Daroma was a maestro in the midfield at the weekend completing 29 of 30 passes while also winning five of six duels. Additionally, he slotted a through ball right into the feet of Cabrera who finished it off for his third goal of the night.

OPPONENT INFO: FC Tulsa

El Paso leads the all-time series with Tulsa 3-1-2, including two wins at ONEOK Field. Last season, Locomotive recorded a 1-0 victory on the road on October 5 with Robert Coronado scoring the match winner in the 20th minute.

FC Tulsa have been superb defensively to start the season allowing the fewest goals (6) in the Western Conference. Taylor Calheira has been their go-to man up top while Arthur Rogers has been running the midfield.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

In five home games this season, Los Locos have scored 16 goals, the most in club history. Los Locos have scored four goals in the first 15 minutes and nine goals in the first half, both the most in the USL Championship this season.

Saturday's 3-0 win over New Mexico United was the biggest margin of victory for Los Locos in Derby Del Camino Real. El Paso had 22 clearances, the most by a USL Championship team in a match this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on Derby Del Camino Real:

"To perform like that against our top rival at home is refreshing. I told the players I was so proud of the intensity we put on the field along with the performance individually and collectively."

Andy Cabrera on result against New Mexico United:

"Getting a good result at home is exactly what we needed. We were able to find the net tonight which made a huge difference. We have a great attacking group that connects well up top which helps us work together."







