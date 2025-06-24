Trio of Locomotive Players Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 16

June 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - All contributors to El Paso Locomotive FC's goals on Saturday night were selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 16 with Wahab Ackwei, Andy Cabrera and Gabi Torres earning their flowers after the 2-1 road victory.

GABI TORRES

This is Torres' fourth team of the week appearance this season which is tied with Cabrera for the team lead. He found Ackwei on a cross for his team-high fourth assist of the season. Torres also won eight duels and recorded a team-high three interceptions to extend his league lead with 25 on the season.

ANDY CABRERA

Cabrera returned to his scoring ways on Saturday converting Locomotive's first penalty of the season in the 56th minute. This gives the reigning USL Championship Player of the Month 10 goals in league play on the season making him the fastest player in club history to reach that mark.

WAHAB ACKWEI

After a rough outing last week, Ackwei responded with his second goal of the season and his first since his matchwinner against Hartford Athletic on March 29. He completed 47 of 52 passes while also recording a team-high eight clearances and winning two tackles.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 16

GK - Carlos Herrera, Detroit City FC

D - Jaylin Lindsey, New Mexico United

D - Kai Greene, Oakland Roots SC

D - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Marlon Vargas, New Mexico United

M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M - Luiz Fernando, New Mexico United

M - Jeciel Cedeño, Detroit City FC

F - Mukwelle Akale, New Mexico United

F - Kyle Edwards, Hartford Athletic

F - Andy Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC

Coach - John Bradford, North Carolina FC

Bench - Danny Vitiello (SAC), Finn Sundstrom (NC), Wahab Ackwei (ELP), Juan David Torres (CHS), Mikey Maldonado (NC), Mamadou Dieng (HFD), Augustine Williams (PIT)







