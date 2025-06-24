San Antonio FC Adds Five on USL Academy Agreements

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has added forward Leonides Urrutia, midfielder Landry Walker and defenders Braylon Jernigan, Angel Mercado and Leonardo Jauregui to the roster on academy agreements, pending league and federation approval.

"I was very pleased and impressed with the performances of these young athletes in our friendly against Las Palmas in May and each day as they've been training with our squad," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "We take great pride in the work of our academy and are excited to give these young men the chance to continue their development with the first team."

The five players, all members of the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos, join the first team ahead of Wednesday's USL Jägermeister Cup match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

San Antonio FC is back in cup play this Wednesday, June 25, currently in second place in Group 2 after the first three rounds. Kickoff from Colorado Springs is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.







