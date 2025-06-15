San Antonio FC Shares Points with Sacramento Republic in Scoreless Draw

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - San Antonio FC picked up its first result in Sacramento since 2021 with a 0-0 draw on the road Saturday.

The Western Conferences foes put on a defensive showcase in the match-up, holding each other scoreless for 90 minutes of play.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made three saves for his fifth clean sheet of the year, tied for second-most in USL Championship.

Next Up

San Antonio FC is back on the road next weekend to face New Mexico United on Saturday, June 21. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 6-4-3 on the season, remaining in third place in the Western Conference standings with 21 points. San Antonio recorded its first point in Sacramento since a 1-0 win in September 2021, also moving to 2-1-3 on the road this season. SAFC outshot Sacramento 12-7, holding 62.3% possession. San Antonio's five shutouts are tied for third-most in the league. The SAFC defense recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the third time in USL play this season (including a USL Jägermeister Cup match in April). The team pushes its unbeaten streak to three matches, its longest since the four-match win streak to start the season. Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made three saves in the match, now tied for third-most in USL Championship with 31.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster, Nelson Flores Blanco, Almir Soto, Nicky Hernandez (Jimmy Medranda 77'), Lucio Berron, Luke Haakenson (Dmitrii Erofeev 88'), Jorge Hernandez, Andres Paredes

Substitutions Not Used: Juan Agudelo, Dyllan Mendoza, Daniel Namani, Juan Osorio, Alexis Souahy

Disciplinary Summary:

SAC: Yellow Card (Sebastian Herrera) 18'

SAC: Yellow Card (Nick Ross) 30'

SA: Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 37'

SA: Yellow Card (Jimmy Medranda) 88'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the draw...)

"The guys played a good match tonight ... We had a couple chances. Hopefully, from now on in the future, we can finish those chances that we create. This is one of the teams that allows less goals in the league, but for 90 minutes, I believe we controlled the game. We moved the ball well from the back. When the ball turns over, our immediate pressure, they did it well to recover the ball right away, and when they pushed us back, I think the behavior of our group was really good defensively."

(On the team's back-to-back clean sheets...)

"That's important. I have to give credit to the team because, especially tonight. Our forwards, the pressure starts with them and they did really well. There were a lot of moments we forced Sacramento to play long balls and then tried to dominate those long balls in the air with our back line, and I think for the most part of the game, that's what we did."

(On how to get back on the scoresheet...)

"Practicing and keep working. We created the chances. It was there with Andres [Paredes]. He's new in this league, and I know he's going to get better. He's going to score goals. He's getting confidence week by week. In a lot of one-v-one situations he's not afraid to go, and as soon as he realizes how to finish those two or three chances that he got, score at least one, he's going to be good."

Defender Alex Crognale

(On the team's performance...)

"It was a good battle. I think we dominated the ball for a majority of the game. Once Sacramento got into their block, it was difficult for us to break them down and create clear chances, but we had a few big opportunities on the counter, and I think if we score one of those, then the game is different but please with the result. I think the boys battled, and it was a tough 90 minutes."

(On how the team shut down Sacramento...)

"Intensity off the ball, our drive and willingness to win second balls, to challenge, to cover each other in space has been really good. Two clean sheets in a row is great. Richard [Sanchez] came up big with a couple big saves, and the whole team really busted their ass tonight defensively."

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the shutout...)

"I think it just goes back to same thing we did against Vegas. Everyone was bought in. Everyone has the desire to defend, and I think that's what it comes down to, desire and having the heart to defend as well, and when someone makes a mistake, we'll be in there backing each other up."

