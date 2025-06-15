Republic FC Draws San Antonio FC, 0-0

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A solid defensive showing from the entire squad earned Republic FC its third clean sheet of the 2025 season and closed out a five game homestand with a point. Saturday night's scoreless draw was physical from the opening whistle. The two Western Conference clubs combined for 42 fouls, but the Indomitable Club hunkered down to hold San Antonio to just one shot on target all night.

Sacramento came out of the gates as the more aggressive team and continuously pinned down San Antonio's backline in the first 15 minutes. San Antonio made 10 errors in the defensive third and was forced to make 12 clearances to keep Republic FC out of the box.

San Antonio's best opportunity came on a corner counter. A speedy Luis Paredes streaked down the field toward goal, but Jared Timmer matched him step for step and cut off the angle. Paredes' desperation shot pushed wide of the target.

Republic FC closed out the half with a slew of chances. A miscommunication in the back line nearly set Cristian Parano for the opening goal against his former team. Lee Desmond sent the ball forward and it fell between San Antonio defender Mitch Taintor and goalkeeper Richard Sanchez, but neither play picked it up, allowing Parano to sneak behind to get a touch on the ball before it was deflected away by Sanchez. Minutes later, the ball ricocheted in the box before dropping to Nick Ross for a one-touch volley through traffic, but a diving Sanchez made the save.

Neither team could keep the momentum through the second half with 24 fouls and restarts. Sacramento's team defense was the highlight in the final 45 minutes. Danny Vitiello kept things even early on, coming off his line to punch away two dangerous crosses. The veteran goalkeeper wasn't forced to make a save on the night, but had a strong showing with the ball at his feet and completed 17 of 18 passes.

With time ticking down and both teams pushing to find the late game-winner, Luis Felipe made two stellar stops in quick succession. First he flicked an initial ball out of the box, followed seconds later by a goal-line save on a low San Antonio shot.

The shutout was the team's third of the regular season and extends its home undefeated record against San Antonio to five matches.

Republic FC will have a quick turnaround before heading on the road to face Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday night. Kickoff from Protective Stadium is at 5:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the all-new FOX+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 0 San Antonio FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

June 14, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none ; SA - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (caution) 18', Nick Ross (caution) 30'; SA - Lucio Berron (caution) 37', Jimmy Medranda (88')

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer, Freddy Kleemann (Chibi Ukaegbu 73'), Lee Desmond (C), Jack Gurr, Ryan Spaulding (Blake Willey 68'), Michel Benitez, Nick Ross, Luis Felipe, Cristian Parano, Sebastian Herrera (Russell Cicerone 68')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rayan Djedje, AJ Edwards, Dominik Wanner, Rodrigo Lopez, Trevor Amann

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 0, Fouls: 22, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 3

San Antonio FC: Richard Sanchez, Nelson Flores Blanco, Mitchell Taintor (C), Alex Crognale, Rece Buckmaster, Lucio Berron, Luke Haakenson (Dmitrii Erofeev 88'), Almir Soto, Jorge Hernandez, Nicky Hernandez (Jimmy Medranda 77'), Andres Paredes

Unused Substitutes: Alexis Souahy, Daniel Namani, Juan Agudelo, Juan Osorio, Dyllan Mendoza

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 3, Fouls: 20, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 3







