Monterey Bay Comes up Empty in Las Vegas

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Monterey Bay FC (5-5-4, 19 points) came up short in a 2-0 defeat to Western Conference side Las Vegas Lights FC (4-6-3, 15 points) away from home at Cashman Field. The loss was the Crisp-and-Kelp's first against Las Vegas since the club's inaugural season in 2022, and the result snapped a five-match losing streak for Lights FC in the process.

Monterey Bay earned a corner six minutes into the match after a drive into the box by Alex Dixon was knocked away over the endline, but Las Vegas defended it well. Two minutes later, Ilijah Paul won a free kick in an advanced position after a nice move to beat his defender. Anton Søjberg stepped up to take the free kick, and fired it dangerously with aim towards the top left corner, but the attempt ricocheted off the crossbar to deny the Danish midfielder the opening score. Sami Guediri enjoyed a long run into the box on the left side in the 23rd minute, but his shot was saved at the near post. A minute later, Miles Lyons fired off a missile of a shot from distance, but it was tipped over the top of the bar for a fruitless corner. In the 36th minute, Las Vegas earned a free kick right off the corner of the box on the right side. The set piece was taken short to Valentin Noel in the middle, but his low-driven shot was saved by Nico Campuzano. Lights FC looked likely to score in the second minute of first half stoppage time when a whipped in ball cleared the visitors' back line, but a last-ditch effort by Carlos Guzmán deflected the shot inches wide of the right post. The ensuing corner resulted in a header on frame, but Campuzano was there to parry it away and the half ended scoreless.

Las Vegas' Johnny Rodriguez collected multiple second balls on his way to a shot on frame from the right side of the box, but Campuzano was there to deny it at the near post. Then in the 60th minute, Rodriguez drove forward once again and lifted the ball up and over Campuzano into the far netting from the right side to give the hosts the 1-0 lead at the hour mark. Five minutes later, Rodriguez doubled the lead for Las Vegas with a header on the end of a free kick, sneaking it past Campuzano at the near post. Second-half substitute Luke Ivanovic saw an opportunity inside the box on the right side after he was picked out by Grant Robinson, but his low-driven shot missed just wide of the left post. Furiously attempting to pull one back, Monterey Bay put together a decent possession in the 88th minute that saw five different players touch the ball around the box, but the pass back across the box by Mayele Malango was blocked and the match ended 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

Up Next

Monterey Bay FC returns home for FAN FEST on Saturday, June 21 against El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is set for 7 p.m. PT.







