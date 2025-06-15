Switchbacks Earn Three Points at Weidner Field Against Oakland Roots SC

June 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earn three points and a clean sheet at home against Oakland Roots SC, 1-0.

Overall, the boys had 17 shots with six on target to Oaklands' five shots, with one on target.

In the 39 ¬Â², COS was awarded a free kick from 22 yards out of the box. #22 Marco Micaletto took the free kick for the Switchbacks sending it to the top right of the net, putting the boys on the board.

A notable save occured in the 90+6 ¬Â². Oaklands' #22 EJ Johnson shot from the right side of the pitch. #1 Christian Herrera jumps across the six yard box leaping with a finger touch save deflecting the ball to the left side of the pitch. Marking Herrera's third clean sheet of the USL Championship season.

With the Switchbacks playing at home after a three week road trip. Weidner Field was absolutely electric. Securing the Switchbacks three points at home.

The Switchbacks go back on the road to battle Lexington SC on Friday June 20th. Mark your calendars as the Switchbacks take on San Antonio FC on Wednesday June 25th for the Jagermeister Cup Match.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.