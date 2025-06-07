Switchbacks Earn A Point On The Road Against The United
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough battle against New Mexico United on the road, ending with a final score of 1-1.
In the 22', New Mexico United's #10 McKinze Gaines connected with #8 Marlon Vargas, who struck from just outside the box, giving New Mexico the early lead.
The Switchbacks were able to respond in the first half with a goal in the 41'. #33 Isaiah Foster attempted a goal from the left side of the box, shooting it to the right foot of New Mexico's captain #22 Kalen Ryden, resulting in a deflection own goal from New Mexico, tying the game at 1-1.
Juan Tejada and Quenzi Huerman were an attacking force, both attempting three shots each throughout the game. Defensively, Matt Mahoney was a top playmaker, making seven clearances and five interceptions.
With the Switchbacks and New Mexico United battling heavily back and forth throughout the rest of the second half, neither team could find the back of the net again, resulting in a final score of 1-1.
The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on June 14th for Father's Day as they go against the Oakland Roots.
Match Statistics:
Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (0) NM: Alexander Tambakis (2)
Goals: COS: Ryden (NM Own Goal) (41') NM: Vargas (A: Gaines) (22')
YC:NM: Ryden (33'), Maples (42'), Seymore (66'), Bruce (90+1'), Shakes (90+3')
