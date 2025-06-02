FC Dallas Terminates Herbert Endeley's Loan
June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that FC Dallas has terminated Herbert Endeley's loan due to a lower-body injury.
Endeley has appeared in seven matches for the Switchbacks during the 2025 season, totaling 491 minutes on the field. He has contributed one goal, one assist, and maintains a passing accuracy of 75%.
"The club is devastated for him. He was doing fantastic for us on and off the field," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "He'll come back even stronger, and we are excited to see him play next season. We want to wish him all the best in his recovery."
