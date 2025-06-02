Lexington SC Loses Penalty Shootout to Charlotte Independence in Second Match of Jägermeister Cup

June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club USL Championship team fell to Charlotte Independence in a penalty shootout during the second round of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage.

Lexington SC opened the match with high intensity, launching several strong attacks led by #99 Cory Burke and #23 Alfredo Midence.

In the 18th minute, LSC advanced the ball up the right flank, where #12 Xavier Zengue delivered a precise cross into the box for #71 Michael Adedokun, who calmly finished, putting Lexington ahead 1-0.

LSC went into halftime in good spirits, holding a one-goal lead.

Riding the momentum of Lexington's confident play, Midence sent a cross to Burke in the 50th minute, and Burke finished to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Independence struck back in the 55th minute when #99 Christian Chaney scored off an assist from #7 Luis Alvarez, cutting the lead to 2-1 and bringing Charlotte back into the game.

A straight red card was shown to Lexington's #8 Nick Firmino in the 82nd minute.

Charlotte tied the game in stoppage time, with Chaney scoring once again. This time the helper came from from #9 Jon Bakero. The late equalizer, which leveled the score at 2-2, sent the two teams into a penalty shootout once the referee's whistle blew for full time.

Charlotte came out on top in the shootout, winning 4-2, earning two points in the cup. Meanwhile, having lost the shootout, Lexington SC earned one point in the USL Jägermeister Cup group 5 standings.

Lexington SC will travel to Seaside, California for a USL Championship matchup against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, June 7, at 10 p.m. ET.







