Four Rising Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA International Competitions

Phoenix Rising forward Jearl Margaritha (Curaçao), forward Darius Johnson (Grenada), forward Damián Rivera (Guatemala) and midfielder Carl Sainté (Haiti) have been called up to their respective senior men's national teams for international duty, the federations recently announced. Margaritha and Sainté will participate in 2026 World Cup Qualifying matches (June 1-10) as well as the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Johnson will only compete in World Cup Qualifiers, while Rivera will compete with Guatemala in Gold Cup.

Margaritha and Curaçao will play Saint Lucia (June 6) and Haiti (June 10) in the second round of World Cup Qualifiers, as well as El Salvador (June 17), Canada (June 21) and Honduras (June 24) in the group stage of the Gold Cup. The forward, who currently has four caps with Curaçao's Senior Men's National Team to his name, has made six goal contributions (4G, 2A) across all competitions in 2025.

Rivera joins the Guatemalan Senior Men's National Team for the first time after making the switch from representing Costa Rica at the Youth National Team level. The forward will join up with Los Chapines for matches against Jamaica (June 16), Panama (June 20) and Guadeloupe (June 24) in the Gold Cup. Rivera has nine appearances (six starts) in 2025, scoring two goals on 10 shots on target.

Sainté rejoins Haiti for a second time since the start of the 2025 USL Championship season, last making the trip to Azerbaijan where Les Grenadiers defeated the hosts 3-0. This window, Sainté and Haiti will play World Cup Qualifiers against Aruba (June 7) and Margaritha's Curaçao. It then travels to the United States for Gold Cup competition against Saudi Arabia (June 15), Trinidad and Tobago (June 19) and the U.S. Men's National Team (June 22). Sainté has started in seven of his eight appearances so far this season, recently taking on the captain's armband and shifting back into defense as teammate Pape Mar Boye recovers from injury.

Johnson and Grenada will only play in World Cup Qualifier matches, with games against the Bahamas (June 4) and St. Kitts and Nevis (June 10). The forward recently scored his first-ever goal with Rising against New Mexico United on May 10 and has two goal contributions (1G, 1A) across seven appearances so far this season.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Grenada vs. Bahamas

(World Cup Qualifiers, Second Round) June 4

4:00  p.m. (PT) Darius Johnson (Grenada) Grenada National Stadium - St. George's, Grenada

Curaçao vs. St. Lucia

(World Cup Qualifiers, Second Round) June 6

4:30  p.m. (PT) Jearl Margaritha (Curaçao) Ergilio Hato Stadium - Willemstad, Curaçao

Aruba vs. Haiti

(World Cup Qualifiers, Second Round) June 7

2:00  p.m. (PT) Carl Sainté (Haiti) Trinidad Stadium - Oranjestad, Aruba

Haiti vs. Curaçao

(World Cup Qualifiers, Second Round) June 10

3:00  p.m. (PT) Jearl Margaritha (Curaçao)

Carl Sainté (Haiti) Trinidad Stadium - Oranjestad, Aruba

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Grenada

(World Cup Qualifiers, Second Round) June 10

12:00  p.m. (PT) Darius Johnson (Grenada) Newtown Football Stadium - Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis

Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 15

5:15  p.m. (PT) Carl Sainté (Haiti) Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California

Jamaica vs. Guatemala

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 16

7:00  p.m. (PT) Damián Rivera (Guatemala) Dignity Health Sports Complex - Carson, California

Curaçao vs. El Salvador

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 17

5:15  p.m. (PT) Jearl Margaritha (Curaçao) PayPal Park - San Jose, California

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 19

3:45  p.m. (PT) Carl Sainté (Haiti) Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Guatemala vs. Panama

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 20

7:00  p.m. (PT) Damián Rivera (Guatemala) Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

Curaçao vs. Canada

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 21

4:00  p.m. (PT) Jearl Margaritha (Curaçao) Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

United States vs. Haiti

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 22

4:00  p.m. (PT) Carl Sainté (Haiti) AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 24

4:00  p.m. (PT) Damián Rivera (Guatemala) Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Honduras vs. Curaçao

(Concacaf Gold Cup, Group Stage) June 24

7:00  p.m. (PT) Jearl Margaritha (Curaçao) PayPal Park - San Jose, California







