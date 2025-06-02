Takeaways from Roots USL Jägermeister Cup Loss Following Penalties Versus AV Alta FC

June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Roots were on the brink of their first victory in a mid-season tournament format this year, but an excruciating equalizer from USL League One side AV Alta FC in the final moments of stoppage time eventually led to defeat after penalties decided the match.

The result still earned Oakland a single point in the Group One table of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. Roots can still theoretically move on to the next stage of the tournament, but they'll need to be flawless in their final two Group Stage contests, and will still need some help from outside results. Until then, we reflect on the squad's performance vs AV Alta:

Strong Start

It has been a trend this season that Roots concede early, and have to fight their way back into matches. Once down in contests, we've seen on multiple occasions that Oakland has a switch available that when flipped instantly transforms the team into a very difficult opponent.

One positive from Saturday's fixture is that the switch seemed to be engaged from the first whistle. Roots came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, playing fast, aggressive, and technically sound soccer. Unfortunately this hot start didn't lead to an advantage on the scoreboard, and the initial blitz looked as if it led to some tired bodies on the pitch for the second portion of the first frame.

Step one being to start matches strong has been achieved - step two, now, is sustaining it.

Unlucky Between the Posts

New addition at keeper Raphael Spiegel played his best game between the posts for Roots this season. Although unable to secure the victory, the two goals he allowed in regulation time were hard to blame on him. He made some highlight-reel-worthy saves in the match to keep it close, and despite the result made definite strides in the right direction.

Squandered Opportunities

Saturday's loss marked the third in as many games versus lower-division opposition this season. These are the kind of games that Roots should be expected to win, and especially when holding the lead in added time. Oakland will have a lot to learn following the match, and a key focus moving forward needs to be the squads ability to capitalize on favorable opportunities when they are presented.







