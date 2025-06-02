Oakland Roots SC Make Coaching Change
June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announced today that the club has relieved Head Coach Gavin Glinton and Assistant Coach Jesse Cormier of their duties.
"The start to the season on the field has not matched the momentum we've built off the field," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "Our expectations for on-field performance are much higher than where we currently stand. We strongly believe in the group of players we've assembled and we're confident in their ability to compete in the USL Championship. We remain committed to working tirelessly to deliver a sporting product that our fans and community can be proud of."
Glinton joined Oakland Roots in the fall of 2022 as an Assistant Coach, helping the team reach the playoffs and upset San Diego Loyal in the first round. He was named Head Coach in the spring of 2024 and led the team back to the playoffs, including key wins against league leaders during the regular season. Glinton finishes his tenure with a 14-5-23 record as Head Coach of Oakland Roots.
Oakland Roots SC thanks Gavin and Jesse for their contributions to the club and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.
Oakland Roots Sports Club will announce its new Head Coach soon.
