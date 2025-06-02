Miami FC Takes Second Win of the Jägermeister Cup against FC Naples

June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC secured its second win of the USL Jägermeister Cup tonight, putting them a top of the Group 6 table.

Miami took the lead of the USL League One team, with a 36th minute header by Jonathan Ricketts. "Happy to have scored my first goal for Miami FC. My 3 year old son is a big Spider-Man fan," said Ricketts. "And we agreed when we pulled up to the stadium that if I scored, we would do the celebration together!"

Naples then found their footing and closed off the second half with a goal of their own by Kevin O'Connor. O'Connor scored an olympico, kicking the corner straight into the goal, leaving the match tied at half-time. The away side came back in full swing early in the second half, and scored another just two minutes in. Naples' Julian Cisneros put the team in the lead with this early strike.

Miami responded immediately and three minutes later Diego Mercado slid one into the goal from outside the box. "The truth is that it's my first goal in my career, I've been waiting for it for a long time," said Mercado on the goal. "Happy for having won, the truth is that I'm very happy for the goal, happy for the team because we didn't have a good first half but we were able to improve a lot in the second half. Now home to rest, work and correct everything that we lacked today."

"It was a very tough match. They played very well, they are dynamic and they are fast. We started badly, I realized that I planned the match badly, then we were able to correct it, said Miami's Coach Maddoni. "We scored the goal, they tied it and we came back. From the second goal on, we played very well, making the correct substitutions and came out the fair winners and finished playing at a great level."







