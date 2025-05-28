Promising First Half Not Enough as Miami FC Falls 1-2 to Birmingham Legion FC

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Heartbreak in Miami as Miami FC's stellar first half effort and strong performance by striker Francisco Bonfiglio, who scored in his fifth consecutive game, was cut short by a bright Birmingham side. The 1-2 loss at the Pitbull Stadium puts Miami at a 3-5-1 record, just when they were gaining the right momentum for the season.

Miami FC's struggles against Birmingham Legion FC continue, as they lose their third consecutive game against them by a one goal margin. The Legion has had a difficult campaign, leaving their last three games with a defeat and two ties. A hard fought match, featuring many interesting midfield battles, defensive duels, and great individual skill saw them break through Miami's determination.

The opening minutes showed an insistent Miami, adapting to this new philosophy that has proven faithful to coach Maddoni. Passes in behind, overlapping runs from the fullbacks, and relentless pressure lead to a great shot to the second post in the 20th minute by captain Sebastian Blanco, saved gracefully by Birmingham's Van Oekel. The goalkeeper ranks amongst the top three with the most saves this season. Only a minute later, Miami's captain sends a blistering pass in behind to Lucas Melano. The man of the match from last game takes on the space and runs into the box, only for his shot to be met by the 38 year old goalkeeper's hand.

Despite Birmingham's great momentum, due to increasing possession and great interplay, a corner in the 39th minute was the answer to Miami's conversion problem. The left footed cross from the Argentine Vasquez met Bonfiglio's head, who rose above his two markers to find the back of the net. This marks Francisco's sixth goal in eight matches for this league campaign. Another goal from a set piece, Miami has found much success in these situations.

The end of the first half showed a Miami who was willing to defend in order to find quick transitions into attack, finding nine shots with three going on target. Knutson and his defence kept connected, leaving Ronaldo and his teammates in an offside position at various times. Another defensive standout was Nicolas Cardona, who dealt with the runs in behind from attackers efficiently.

As the ref blew the whistle for the second half, the game became a different story. Birmingham came out with great clarity in the midfield, keeping possession for the opening three minutes. Miami's defensive grit kept rejecting the Legion's efforts until an overlapped pass to Birmingham's Mccartney, left the south florida team out of position. The New Jersey native sent in a grounded cross to meet the foot of Tyler Pasher in the 48th minute. Hamid's stretch was not enough to keep the goal from going in, but an impressive rushing save minutes later kept Miami tied.

The rest of the half showed a disconnected Miami, who despite having more shots and taking ten corners, could not finish. Birmingham's great cohesive play in midfield and defence saw many opportunities to strike. A long possession for the Legion put Miami on the ropes, as Lawrence could not clear a ball from the area. It is recovered by Sebastian Tregarthenm who shoots a rocket to the top right corner. Hamid flies out of the goal for an amazing stop, but on the way down he drops the ball. The striker Ronaldo Damus finds it in his path, and scores to put Birmingham up 2-1 in the 74th minute.

Even after fifteen minutes plus added time, Miami could not connect and find any clear chances. Corners were a team favorite, having ten this match but only putting one in the back of the net. Despite the loss, Miami saw a positive in limiting their fouls and cards, only having two yellow cards compared to last game's six.

Miami FC now look for redemption, taking on Naples FC next week at home. This loss gives great reason for the South Florida side to come out fighting to stay alive in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, May 31st at 7:30 PM at Pitbull Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.