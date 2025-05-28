Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: May 31, 2025

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After falling to its first-ever loss at Centreville Bank Stadium in a 1-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, Rhode Island FC will get a chance for quick revenge against Bob Lilley's side when the two clubs head to Highmark Stadium for a rematch in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Rhode Island FC, who enters the gameday at top of Group 4 after a dominant 4-1 win at Westchester SC on April 27, hopes a first goal against the Riverhounds will help to continue its cup momentum and get back on track after a difficult league loss. Ahead of Saturday's USL Jägermeister Cup matchup, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, May 31

Kickoff | 7:00 p.m. ET

Location | Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pa.

Broadcast | NESN+, ESPN+

Radio | 790 The Score (790 AM)

Game Hashtag | #PITvRI

Last Meeting | May 24, 2024: PIT 1-0 RI - Pawtucket, R.I.

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Eric Dick, 31-Jacob Randolph, 67-Ben Martino

DEFENDERS (7): 3-Perrin Barnes, 5-Sean Suber, 6-Max Broughton, 13-Luke Biasi, 16-Beto Ydrach, 23-Guillaume Vacter, 28-Illal Osumanu

MIDFIELDERS (9): 2-Danny Griffin, 4-Aidan O'Toole, 8-Junior Etou, 12-Charles Ahl, 14-Robbie Mertz, 15-Bradley Sample, 18-Jorge Garcia, 20-Jason Bouregy, 42-Jackson Walti

FORWARDS (4): 9-Augi Williams, 10-Bertin Jacquesson, 17-Brigham Larsen, 70-Pablo Linzoain

Snapping the Streak

Pittsburgh's win vs. Rhode Island FC last time out broke a six-game winless stretch, marking its first league win since March and first road win of the season. Thanks to Danny Griffin's team-leading third goal of the year in the 37th minute, Pittsburgh held onto a 1-0 lead and handed Rhode Island FC its first-ever loss at Centreville Bank Stadium, maintaining an unbeaten 2W-0L-1T record against the Ocean State club. In three all-time meetings, Bob Lilley's side has not allowed a single goal, outscoring RIFC 3-0. This week, the teams will head back to Highmark Stadium, where Pittsburgh holds a 2W-1L-0T record this season and will be hungry for its first-ever win in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Defensive Structure

Pittsburgh's strengths this season have come from its back line, and that strength was on full display vs. Rhode Island FC last time out. Holding its fourth shutout of the year vs. the Ocean State club, Pittsburgh has conceded just ten goals in the USL Championship regular season, which is the fourth-lowest total in the league. Seven of its ten games have been decided by one goal or less, including Pittsburgh's recent 0-0 road tie with defending Player's Shield winners Louisville City FC. With the tie, Pittsburgh became the only team besides Rhode Island FC to force Louisville to drop points at Lynn Family Stadium since October 2023. In goal, Erik Dick stood on his head with five saves vs. RIFC, continuing a fantastic season between the sticks by fending off a second-half entourage of dangerous opportunities to keep his team in the lead. He is no stranger to protecting narrow margins, as he has held opponents to just one goal or fewer on five occasions this season.

Searching for History

Pittsburgh returns to Highmark Stadium on Saturday in search of its first-ever goal and win in the newly-expanded inter-league competition. In its Jägermeister Cup debut, the Riverhounds lost 1-0 to Detroit City FC, falling victim to a stoppage-time winner at Keyworth Stadium that saw the club fall to fifth place in Group 4. Pittsburgh is familiar with cup drama this season, having beaten Major League Soccer side New York City FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 to make the deepest run of any USL Championship side in the historic competition, and will look to channel that energy into Saturday's game in order to pick up a much-needed three points.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 6-Aimé Mabika, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst

MIDFIELDERS (10): 80-Isaac Angking, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 8-Taimu Okiyoshi, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams

Rhode Warriors

Despite scoring just one goal in its opening three regular-season games at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC has seen the vast majority of its recent attacking success on the road. In its last four road games across the USL Championship regular season and Jägermeister Cup, the Ocean State club has outscored its opponents 8-1, finding goals from six different players. In its last road win, a dominant 3-0 victory at Tampa Bay Rowdies, three different scorers found the back of the net from long range, scoring a trio of beautiful curling shots from well outside the 18-yard box to match its largest win margin of the season. Clay Holstad netted his second league goal of the season to open the scoring deep into first half stoppage time, while Zach Herivaux and Noah Fuson both opened their 2025 account late in the second half to confirm the win. Holstad's goal won the USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 11, making him the second-straight RIFC player to win the award after Joe Brito earned the honor for his equalizing goal in RIFC's 1-1 draw with Monterey Bay FC in Week 10.

Leading from the Back

Despite the loss, the RIFC defense continued to show its grit on Saturday. The back line has conceded just two goals in its last five league games, keeping three of its four shutouts in that stretch, which included a run of two-straight shutout wins on the road for the first time in club history. After making a season-high five saves in the win at Tampa Bay, goalkeeper Koke Vegas made two important saves to keep RIFC in it vs. Pittsburgh, including a full-stretch diving stop that was nominated for the USL Championship Save of the Week. As a whole, Rhode Island FC's defense has let in just 10 goals this season, which is tied with Pittsburgh and two other teams as the fourth-lowest total in the USL Championship.

Top of the Table

Rhode Island FC entered the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup with a bang, exploding for a 4-1 win at USL League One side Westchester SC on April 27 that shot itself to the top of Group 4. In that game, the Rhode Island FC attack came alive in the first half, with goals from Frank Nodarse, Maxi Rodriguez and JJ Williams giving the Ocean State club a commanding 3-0 lead at the break. The four-goal performance was the highest offensive output of the season across all competitions, and the third-highest in club history. After falling victim to its fifth shutout of the USL Championship regular season on Saturday, Rhode Island FC will be eager for revenge against the Riverhounds to keep its Jägermeister Cup momentum going.







