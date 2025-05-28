Boys in Blue Rally in 94th Minute to Earn 4-4 Draw

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven forward Romario Williams scored his second goal of the night in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time off an assist from Elliot Collier to give the Boys in Blue a 4-4 draw vs. Hartford Athletic at Carroll Stadium.

Defender Josh O'Brien started the sequence with a run up the left sideline, touching it inside the area to Collier, who centered a through ball to Williams, who finished with a left-footed laser into the left corner of the net.

It was the second goal in stoppage time for Williams in the match. He ignited the Indy Eleven comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with his first goal of the season. Captain Aodhan Quinn recorded an assist in his fourth consecutive USL Championship match, one shy of his career high of five in 2021 when he played for Phoenix Rising FC. Quinn played a free kick from the right side toward the far post, with Williams heading it home.

For Williams, it is his first brace as a member of the Boys in Blue. He moved up two spots into a tie for 17th on the USLC all-time list for regular season goals with 62. Williams is seventh all-time in Strike Rate for 50+ Regular Season Goals with his 62 goals coming in 153 appearances.

Quinn leads Indy Eleven with four assists this season, with all of them coming in the last four USLC matches. He is fourth on the USLC all-time list with 54 career assists, one behind Danny Barrera. Quinn has 110 career goal contributions, ranking 23rd all-time with 56 career goals.

Just 15 seconds into the second half, midfielder Jack Black scored off an assist from forward Maalique Foster to tie the match at 3-3. Foster dribbled up the right sideline and executed a give-and-go with Bruno Rendon, cutting a centering pass back sharply to Blake, who delivered a one-touch finish into the right corner of the goal. It was Blake's second goal this season and the 34th in his USLC career. Foster is now second on the Boys in Blue with two assists.

Indy Eleven took an early 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Midfielder James Murphy initiated the scoring sequence with a beautiful curling free kick into the area that defender James Musa headed, but it was stopped with a diving save. Musa's rebound attempt was partially blocked into the right post. While he was still on the ground, Musa got a piece of the ball, and it deflected toward the center of the goal where defender Ben Ofeimu finished it with a quick left foot. It was the first goal of the season for Ofeimu and the second in his Boys in Blue career, with the first coming vs. Hartford Athletic last season.

Indy Eleven travels to Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, June 4 for an 8 pm ET match.

The next home match for the Boys in Blue is the kickoff to the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" with "Pups at the Pitch Night" on Saturday, June 14 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Fans can experience all five Saturday night home games from June 14-July 12 and get an exclusive hat featuring Lady Victory for a special price of $45.

In addition to the ticket offer, fans can enter a "Summer of Soccer Getaway presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" sweepstakes, which will include a fly away trip for two to the Boys in Blue away match at Charleston on Saturday, September 6 with flights, hotel and a food stipend included. Additional prizes include a bundle of an Indy Eleven signed jersey, scarf, and a $25 gift card to the Indy Eleven Shop.

Further information on how to enter will be announced tomorrow, so be sure to sign up to Indy Eleven's newsletter and follow Indy Eleven and Indy Roof & Restoration on Facebook, Instagram, and X to learn more!

In addition to the sweepstakes, there will be social media giveaways and exclusive merchandise drops for the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration."

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 4:4 Hartford Athletic

Wed., May 28, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Rain, 66 degrees

Attendance: 9,056

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 1-3-5 (-3), 8 pts; #10 in Eastern Conference

Hartford Athletic: 1-5-3 (-7), 6 pts; 11th in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Ben Ofeimu 14'

HFD - Kyle Edwards (penalty) 26'

HFD - Kyle Edwards (Mamadou Dieng) 32'

HFD - Jordan Scarlett (Joe Farrell) 42'

IND - Romario Williams (Aodhan Quinn) 45'+2

IND - Jack Blake (Maalique Foster) 46'

HFD - Mamadou Dieng (Sebastian Anderson) 46'

IND - Romario Williams (Elliot Collier) 90'+4

Discipline Summary

IND - Finn McRobb (caution) 35'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 90'+7

Indy Eleven line-up: Reice Charles-Cook, Finn McRobb (Josh O'Brien 79'), James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White (Romario Williams 31'), Jack Blake (Edward Kizza 79'), Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Cam Lindley 62'), James Murphy, Bruno Rendon, Elvis Amoh (Elliot Collier 62'), Maalique Foster.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Hunter Sulte, Pat Hogan.

Hartford Athletic FC line-up: Antony Siaha, TJ Presthus, Jordan Scarlett, Joe Farrell, Sebastian Anderson, Samuel Careaga, Marlon Hairston (Junior Moreira 84'), Beverly Makangila, Kyle Edwards, Mamadou Dieng, Deshane Beckford (Jonathan Jimenez 76').

Hartford Athletic subs not used: Kauan Ribeiro, Spencer Gordon, Justin DiCarlo.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.