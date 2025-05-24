Boys in Blue 2-0 in Jägermeister Cup

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Knoxville, Tenn. - Indy Eleven forward Elvis Amoh scored his eighth goal in the last seven matches to propel the Boys in Blue to a 1-0 USL Jägermeister Cup Round 2 victory at One Knoxville SC on Saturday night.

In the 47th minute, Amoh stole a back pass off a free kick at midfield, took one dribble, and fired a laser from 45 yards out into the top of the net for his third Jägermeister Cup goal in two games. The Ghana native scored in five consecutive matches from April 19-May 10, recording the second-longest scoring streak in franchise history.

Amoh almost scored in the 14th minute after a quick throw-in by Bruno Rendon to forward Maalique Foster, who centered to Amoh, but Elvis' shot hit the crossbar. In 62 minutes, Amoh led the Boys in Blue in shots (5) and shots on target (2).

Midfielder James Murphy helped his team to a season-high 17 shots with team bests of five chances created, 14 crosses, and 40 completed passes.

With the victory, Indy Eleven stays on top of the Jägermeister Cup Group 3 standings with six points (2-0 record) and a +5 goal differential after its second game of four in the group stage.

The Boys in Blue have not allowed a goal in Jägermeister Cup play in their two matches, with goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook earning his second clean sheet in Cup action this season. The Lewisham, England, native made a quality save in the 38th minute on Gio Calixtro's shot from the left side. In the 49th, Charles-Cook punched a shot by Jordan Skelton over the top. One Knoxville had another scoring chance in the 77th from substitute Nicola Rosamilia, but his shot missed over the top.

Charles-Cook made six saves in 119 minutes in Indy Eleven's 1-0 overtime victory vs. Miami FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round on April 16. His last action was a 10-save performance (tied for second-most in franchise history) in the Open Cup Round of 32 match at Philadelphia Union on May 7, a 1-1 draw with Union advancing in penalty kicks.

Jägermeister Cup play continues for Indy Eleven on June 28 vs. Birmingham Legion FC.

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup

Indy Eleven 1:0 One Knoxville SC

Sat., May 24, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Covenant Health Park | Knoxville, Tenn.

Weather: Cloudy, 70 degrees

Scoring Summary

IND - Elvis Amoh 47'

Discipline Summary

IND - Hayden White (caution) 6'

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 78'

KNX - Jordan Skelton (caution) 80'

KNX - Jordan Skelton (ejection) 90'+1

IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 90'+3

Indy Eleven line-up: Reice Charles-Cook, Finn McRobb (Josh O'Brien 62'), James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White (Edward Kizza 62'), Jack Blake (Cam Lindley 81'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Bruno Rendon, Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 62'), Maalique Foster (Elliot Collier 70').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Hunter Sulte, Pat Hogan.

One Knoxville SC line-up: Sean Lewis, Stuart Ritchie (Heath Martin 86'), Scott McLeod (Angelo Kelly 62'), Jordan Skelton, Jaheim Brown, Sivert Haugli, Mikkel Gøling, Gio Calixtro (Nicola Rosamilia 45'), Callum Johnson (Abel Caputo 45'), Stávros Zarokóstas, Kempes Tekiela.

One Knoxville SC subs not used: Johan Garibay.







