Orange County SC Back Above the Playoff Line With 3-1 Victory Over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a sweeping 3-1 game at the Championship Stadium. The team debuted the brand new Saddleback Mountain kit, designed to encapsulate the scenic views around the Champ - the gorgeous Saddlebacks, and the iconic Great Park hot air balloon.

Tonight was also the first time an OCSC home match has ever been broadcast live. Thanks to KCAL Channel 9, the team reached a potential audience of 5.8 million households in Southern California.

The County Boys displayed excellent ambition throughout the match and were rewarded after a turbulent series of matches.

Chris Hegardt opened up the scoring in the 28' minute after a pass from Tristan Trager allowed him to slip the ball in the bottom right corner of the net. His goal created a palpable burst of energy within the team as their forwards fought to add to the goal count.

As much as Colorado Springs tried to respond, they were unable to put any shots on frame.

The first half ended after 4 minutes of added injury time with a score of 1-0; this was the first time OCSC had a first-half goal since their April 26th match against Las Vegas.

The second half brought a flurry of excitement to the sold-out Championship Stadium.

OCSC had two corner kicks in the second half. The team's second corner in the 60' minute led to a brilliant procession. The corner, taken by Hegardt, soared across the pitch to Nico Benalcazar, who headed the ball towards Cameron Dunbar. In the midst of the chaos, Dunbar bicycle kicked the ball to glory.

Dunbar's savvy strike gave OCSC its second goal of the night. However, Colorado Springs' Anthony Fontana responded in the 66' minute with a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

The Switchbacks and Fontana's celebration did not last long as Fontana exited the match on a red card after receiving a second yellow in the 78' minute.

With the man advantage, OCSC turned up the heat and kept the pressure on Colorado. The Switchbacks tried, but couldn't sneak another one past Colin Shutler, who stood his ground into the 6 minutes of injury time.

Mohamadou War secured the win in the 90+3' minute for the Orange & Black when he shot a powerhouse ball from outside the box into the top right corner of the net.

As the whistle called the game, the energy in the stadium was filled with the elation and dedication of a team that worked hard for this well-deserved win, and for the thousands of fans who cheered them on to victory in a truly beautiful match.

OCSC had an overall 41% possession, with Colorado at 59%. The County Boys outshot the Switchbacks 11 to 7, with 5 shots on target compared to Colorado's 2 shots. Chris Hegardt received Man of the Match for his performance in the game and his first goal of the year.

OCSC will play a few games on the road before returning to The Champ on June 28th to celebrate Christmas in June when the club faces Sacramento Republic FC. For tickets, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

OCSC has not secured a clean sheet in 2025

OCSC has gone 13 games without a clean sheet - Longest streak 15

Chris Hegardt scored his first goal of the year

Cameron Dunbar scored his first goal of the year

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 2 3

COS 0 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

14' - Chris Hegardt

61' - Cameron Dunbar

66' - Anthony Fontana

90+3' - Mohamadou War

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

38' - Yellow Card, Kyle Scott

41' - Yellow Card, Kevin Partida

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

56' - Yellow Card, Anthony Fontana

78' - Yellow Card, Anthony Fontana

78' - Red Card, Anthony Fontana

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C] (48' Ashton Miles), Vuk Latinovich, Kyle Scott (74' Pedro Guimaraes), Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Kevin Partida, Chris Hegardt (88' Koa Santos), Cameron Dunbar (88' Bryce Jamison), Lyam MacKinnon, Tristan Trager (74' Mouhamadou War)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Ousmane Sylla, Benjamin Barjolo, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 41% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 17 | Offsides: 0 |

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Christian Hererra (GK); Juan Tejada, Anthony Fontana, Isaiah Foster (59' Marco Micaletto) Yosuke Hanya (76' Jonas Fjeldberg), Herbert Endeley, Zachary Zandi, Aidan Rocha, Matthew Real (81' Justin Dhillon), Duke Lacroix, Garven-Michee Metusala, Matthew Mahoney

Unused subs: Jonathan Burke (GK); Akeem Ward, Alessandro Maldonado, Henry Weston, Quenzi Huerman

Head Coach: James Chambers

Possession: 59% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 10

Date: May 24, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.