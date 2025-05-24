Brace from Andy Cabrera Pushes El Paso Locomotive FC Past Las Vegas Lights FC

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Andy Cabrera continued his scoring ways bagging a pair of goals to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 road win over Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at Cashman Field.

Cabrera pushed his monthly total to six goals and his league total to nine as he carried on his recent offensive prowess. Frank Daroma and Beto Avila each chipped in their assists in league play this season which creates a four-way tie atop the Locomotive leaderboard.

After an early missed chance from Locomotive, the hosts capitalized quickly to take the lead seven minutes into the contest. This would be their only shot of the first half, however, as Los Locos held nearly 72 percent of possession for the rest of the frame. This resulted in Daroma finding the head of Cabrera who scored his eighth goal of the season to level things at one before the break.

The attacking chances evened up a bit in the second half with Locomotive outshooting the Lights 10-8. The away team's chances proved to be more fruitful though as Cabrera found the back of the net for a second time on a feed from Beto Avila to put El Paso in front. Los Locos were then able to stave off the Vegas attack with help from one of the goal posts and see out the road victory.

GAME NOTES

Andy Cabrera currently sits second in the USL Championship golden boot race after his brace tonight.

Eric Calvillo tied Yuma for the all-time club record with his 100th start today.

Wilmer Cabrera secured his 14th victory with Locomotive which is tied for second all-time on the club leaderboard.

FORECAST: 82ºF, clear

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Andy Cabrera 37' (Frank Daroma), 64' (Beto Avila)

LV - Jonathan Rodriguez 7' (Patrick Leal)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz-C, Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 90'), Gabi Torres (Noah Dollenmayer 81'), Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Frank Lopez 81'), Beto Avila (Robert Coronado 74'), Andy Cabrera (Tumi Moshobane 90')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora Mora, Tony Alfaro

LV - (3-5-2) Raiko Arozarena, Gennaro Nigro, Elias Gärtig, Maliek Howell, Edison Azcona (Nighte Pickering 45'), Christopher Pearson (Joe Gyau 45'), Valentin Noël, Patrick Leal (Daouda Peeters 81'), Younes Boudadi, Jonathan Rodriguez, Vaughn Covil (Christian Pinzón 72')

Subs Not Used: Reice Nicholas Ammeter, Turner Humphrey, Jack Singer

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 45'

LV - Christopher Pearson (Yellow) 35', Maliek Howell (Yellow) 54', Younes Boudadi (Yellow) 58', Valentin Noël (Yellow) 72'

MATCH STATS: ELP | LV

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSSESSION: 65|35

SHOTS: 20|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|2

SAVES: 1|5

FOULS: 11|18

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 7|4

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue USL Jägermeister Cup play as they host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on May 31 at 7 p.m. at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ and KVIA.com.

