Griffin's Goal Gets Hounds 3 Points in Rhode Island

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Captain Danny Griffin scored late in the first half, and that was the only goal the Pittsburgh Riverhounds would need to come away with a 1-0 win on the road at Rhode Island FC this afternoon at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I.

Eric Dick matched his season high with five saves to record the shutout for the Hounds (3-5-2), who played the final match in a stretch of eight road contests in 10 games.

Rhode Island (3-4-3) outshot the Hounds 14-10 and had 60 percent of possession, but the Hounds have yet to allow a goal to the Ocean State club in three meetings, taking two wins and a draw.

First half

Dick was tested early, making his first stop on a long-range attempt by Clay Holstad barely two minutes into the match. Holstad would try his luck again on a volley in the 17th minute, and while it was struck well, Dick was in good position to make the save and control the ball.

The Hounds threatened early, as well, as Robbie Mertz struck a good shot of his own from 20 yards out on the left side, and it forced a diving stop by Rhode Island goalie Koke Vegas to push the ball around the post.

Another chance from just inside the box fell from a free kick to Rhode Island's Maxi Rodriguez, but the former Detroit star pulled his open volley attempt wide right of the goal.

Griffin's decisive strike came in the 37th minute from a corner kick that Rhode Island was only able to clear to near the top corner of the box. That was where Griffin struck the ball with his first touch, and his bouncing shot found its way through traffic and inside the near post.

Second half

Chances kept coming immediately after the teams returned. Rhode Island's Frank Nodarse was barely off target with a volley less than four minutes after play resumed.

A minute later, Bertin Jacquesson nearly doubled the Hounds lead. His off-balance shot from inside the box struck the base of the left post but caromed away from danger.

As the half progressed, the Hounds moved into a more defensive posture, but Dick needed to make one more critical save in the 86th minute. A long cross from the right side cleared everyone in the middle of the field and fell to Rhode Island's Jojea Kwizera alone on the left side. Kwizera took a touch toward goal and fired from a sharp angle, but Dick was able to smother the chance and leave no rebound.

The Hounds nearly added an insurance goal in the 90th minute when Charles Ahl found space on the left side of the box and beat Vegas with his shot, but Grant Stoneman cleared Ahl's shot off the goal line to keep it a one-goal game.

Modelo Man of the Match

Eric Dick matched his season high with five saves, three of which came in the first 17 minutes as the Hounds settled into the match. It was the fifth clean sheet of the year for Dick and the fourth in USL Championship play.

What's next?

The Hounds and Rhode Island are scheduled to square off for a second straight weekend. Next time around, however, it will be in a USL Jägermeister Cup match at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 31 at Highmark Stadium.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Luke Biasi, Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes; Robbie Mertz (Charles Ahl 76'), Bertin Jacquesson (Bradley Sample 76'); Augi Williams

Rhode Island FC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Koke Vegas; Aldair Sanchez (Amos Shapiro-Thompson 73'), Frank Nodarse (Karifa Yao 90+1'), Aimé Mabika (Rio Hope-Gund 82'), Grant Stoneman; Zach Herivaux (Taimu Okiyoshi 82'), Clay Holstad; Noah Fuson, Maxi Rodriguez, Jojea Kwizera; Albert Dikwa (Joe Brito 73')

Scoring summary

PIT - Danny Griffin 37'

Discipline summary

PIT - Beto Ydrach 6' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Jackson Walti 29' (caution - reckless foul)

RI - Aldair Sanchez 40' (caution - tactical foul)

RI - Zach Herivaux 58' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Luke Biasi 83' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Danny Griffin 87' (caution - delaying restart)

RI - Amos Shapiro-Thompson 90+2' (caution - reckless foul)







