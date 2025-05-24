Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC battles Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Despite a spirited second-response, Rhode Island FC suffered its first loss at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, falling 1-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Ocean State club held 60 percent of the ball, sent in 22 crosses and tested the Pittsburgh frame five times throughout the game, but it was not enough to overcome a first-half goal from the visitors as the Riverhounds left Pawtucket with all three points.

Although Rhode Island FC (3W-4L-3T) got off to a strong start, forcing three early saves out of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (3W-5L-2D) goalkeeper Eric Dick, the visitors eventually grew into the game and forced RIFC to lock down defensively. In the 15th minute, Bob Lilley's side found one of their best chances of the game when Robbie Mertz tested the frame with a powerful long-range effort from outside of the 18-yard box, but goalkeeper Koke Vegas sprung into action with a full-stretch save to knock the ball out of the danger zone and keep the game scoreless.

The save only delayed Pittsburgh's attack, who ultimately struck first in the 37th minute. After a corner kick was initially cleared out of the box, Danny Griffin was first to the loose ball, launching a one-time shot from distance that picked out the bottom-left corner to put the Riverhounds ahead 1-0. The late first-half goal was enough to send Rhode Island FC into the halftime locker room down by a goal for the second-straight home game.

Out of the break, Rhode Island FC piled on the pressure, outshooting Pittsburgh 8-3 and possessing nearly 65 percent of the ball in the final 45 minutes. Despite out-shooting and out-passing the Riverhounds while playing the majority of the late stages of the game in the attacking half, the Ocean State club failed to find the breakthrough as the visitors remained resolute defensively, walking away with all three points and handing RIFC its first-ever home loss.

Up next, Rhode Island FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will face off for a second-straight game as the clubs head to Highmark Stadium on Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage. Following the game, the Ocean State club will return to USL Championship action at home when it welcomes Miami FC to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m. for Amber Night. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

PIT - Danny Griffin, 37th minute: Griffin picks out the bottom-left corner with a long-range shot. RI 0, PIT 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The loss is Rhode Island FC's first at Centreville Bank Stadium.

RIFC held 60 percent of the ball, surpassing 57 percent possession for the fourth-straight game.

Rhode Island FC outshot Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 14-10, including an 8-3 second-half advantage, outpassed Pittsburgh 500-328 and forced five saves from goalkeeper Eric Dick.

The first-half snapped a season-long 290-minute shutout streak for Rhode Island FC, and was just the second goal the club has conceded in the last five games.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Grant Stoneman

