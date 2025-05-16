Aodhan Quinn Records 53rd Career Assist

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso, TX - Indy Eleven captain Aodhan Quinn recorded his team-high third assist of the season and the 53rd in his USL Championship career but it was not enough as the Boys in Blue suffered their first USLC road defeat of 2025 at El Paso Locomotive FC, 3-1.

Midfielder Cam Lindley started the scoring sequence on a free kick in the 83rd minute from just inside the left sideline. He made a beautiful curling pass to Quinn past the right post, who headed it across to the left post, where forward Edward Kizza headed it home for his second goal this season.

Quinn is fourth all-time with 109 goal contributions in his USLC career, one behind Solomon Asante.

In the middle of the first half, Indy Eleven had two chances to equalize with forward Maalique Foster starting the first sequence in the 25th minute with a backheel inside the area to defender Aedan Stanley who centered it toward forward Elvis Amoh, but it was just out of his reach.

Two minutes later, Amoh had another opportunity to extend his scoring streak of five consecutive matches for a franchise-record seven goals by stealing a back pass at the edge of the box, but his shot was blocked.

Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made a diving save on a Wilmer Cabrera shot in the 44th minute, punching it wide of the left post.

In the second half, the Boys in Blue had two good chances created in the 62nd minute from forward Romario Williams and midfielder Jack Blake.

Then in the 71st, Foster made a nice move on the left side and fired a shot that struck the left post. Forward Elliot Collier struck a one-timer off the carom headed toward the top left corner, but goalkeeper Jahmali Waite punched it away.

The Boys in Blue return to USL Jägermeister Cup play at One Knoxville SC on Saturday, May 24 at 7 pm on ESPN+. Indy Eleven leads Group 3 Standings after its 4-0 win at Forward Madison FC on April 26 in the opening round.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:3 El Paso Locomotive FC

Fri., May 16, 2025 - 9:00 p.m. ET

Southwest University Park | El Paso, Tex.

Attendance: 5,077

2025 USL Championships Records

Indy Eleven: 1-3-4 (-3), 7 pts; #8 in Eastern Conference

El Paso Locomotive FC: 4-2-4 (+4), 16 pts; #2 in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

ELP - Amando Moreno (Arturo Ortíz) 13'

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Wilmer Cabrera) 32'

ELP - Frank Daroma (Wilmer Cabrera) 82'

IND - Edward Kizza (Aodhan Quinn) 85'

Discipline Summary

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 29'

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 37'

ELP - Ricky Ruiz (caution) 42'

IND - Pat Hogan (caution) 47'

ELP - Wilmer Cabrera (caution) 65'

ELP - Guillermo Diaz (caution) 65'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu (Elliot Collier 45'), Aedan Stanley, James Murphy, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Josh O'Brien (Bruno Rendon 45'), Maalique Foster (Edward Kizza 84'), Jack Blake (Cam Lindley 84'), Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 45').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Hayden White.

El Paso Locomotive FC line-up: Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortíz, Guillermo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (Frank Lopez 87'), Roberto Avila (Robert Coronado 74'), Wilmer Cabrera.

El Paso Locomotive FC subs not used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Tony Alfaro, Tumi Moshobane, Alvaro Quezada, Daniel Carter, Raul Vazquez.







