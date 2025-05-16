Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Charleston Battery 5/17/25

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Road Warriors: San Antonio is undefeated on the road this season so far in USL competition, winning both of its regular season matches and Jägermeister Cup contest. Against league opponents, SAFC holds a +3 goal differential on the road.

West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 18-10-11 against the Eastern Conference with a +40 goal differential and 11 shutouts.

Spreading the Field: SAFC's attack has been balanced this season with its 14 goals coming from eight different players. Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson and Alex Greive have all scored multiple goals for SAFC.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On improving crossing chances in training...)

"We're trying different things during the week to see how we can solve that issue, how we can put more players around the box. Last week, that was the game with the most crosses in the season, but we need to put more players for those crosses. If we had those crosses, but we leave one guy against three defenders, it's going to be difficult for us to score a goal, so this week, we worked on how we're going to have a lot players in the box when those crosses come."

Forward Jake LaCava

(On rebounding from the loss against Oakland...)

"I think this group has a really good mentality. At the end of the day, you can never get too high, can never get too low with the wins. Like I said earlier, each game is worth the same amount of points, so right now, we're just focusing on what we can control going into that game and let the result speak for itself, but like I said, I've got full faith in this group."

USL Championship Match #10 - San Antonio FC vs. Charleston Battery

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Patriots Point, Mount Pleasant, SC

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 5-3-1 (16 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)

Charleston Battery: 6-2-0 (18 pts; 3rd place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC is unbeaten all-time against the Battery, leading the series 2-0-1. San Antonio will be looking for another win after its club-record 7-0 triumph over Charleston in May 2023, the last time the squads met at Patriots Point.

SAFC POST-TRAINING QUOTES

Regular Season Training - May 15, 2025

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the team's motivation going into Charleston...)

"This is a very good team, difficult team. They have players that can play on the ground. They have a lot of confidence playing with the ball, but something we're trying to do is try to be compact, defend as a group, and make sure to deny those guys [the chance] to combine to the middle. They're very dangerous in that part, so we'll see how we do it on Saturday."

(On improving crossing chances in training...)

(On facing this test at this point in the season...)

"Yeah, every game is a test. Every game is a challenge. No matter if you play at home, play away. If you see the games that we lost were with teams who were at the bottom of the table. You know, we don't necessarily lose toteams who were at top of the table, so every game is important. Every game is a challenge. It's a tough challenge, so as I say, we go game-by-game. Don't take things for granted. We don't look where those guys are on the table. If they're first place or they're at the bottom, they're difficult to play, so we enter this game as a tough match, as you said, [in the last five games, they have] three wins, so it's difficult. They're very strong at home, so you have to be in our best to try to get points away from them."

Midfielder Mohamed Omar

(On rebounding from the loss against Oakland...)

(On rebounding from the loss against Oakland...)

"I think this group has a really good mentality. At the end of the day, you can never get too high, can never get too low with the wins. Like I said earlier, each game is worth the same amount of points, so right now, we're just focusing on what we can control going into that game and let the result speak for itself, but like I said, I've got full faith in this group."

(On filling in the defense with Mitchell Taintor out this game...)

"We're feeling confident. You know, Mitch is a big presence, a big part of our team. Obviously a leader, captain, but we're feeling confident that we'll be able to get the job done, and it's a "next man up" mentality. That's why we train as hard as we do because we have full faith in the group, full faith in each one of these players and whoever steps into the lineup to take his place and to come into the 11, we got full confidence in them."

(On transitioning from midfield to the back line the last few matches...)

"Yeah, it's been good. My teammates and coaching staff give me the confidence to be the player that I am and to go out on that pitch and do what I do, and each training session, each game, I just try and do that to the best of my ability and to help the team in any way that I can."

Midfielder Lucio Berron

(On going against a strong Charleston team this weekend...)

"We feel great. We've had a great week this week. We worked very hard, especially in this heat, and I think the team is feeling pretty well, and we're hungry again. We want to get back to the winning ways. This is a beautiful chance to get back to those winning ways there. It's a beautiful stadium. It's a great team, so it's a great challenge for all of us, I think.

(On going into the game with a defensive challenge...)

"We feel pretty confident. There's a bunch of guys that are willing to take a step back into the defensive line if they need to, which is great to have in a team, so yeah, I think overall, we feel pretty confident. We have such a great amount of good players that can play in different positions, so we can put some players on those spots, and I think they will fit right in,."







