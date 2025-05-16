FC Tulsa Announces Greenwood Night to Celebrate Black Excellence and the Legacy of Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa is proud to announce Greenwood Night, presented by Bank of Oklahoma, taking place on Saturday, May 31st at 7:30 PM during FC Tulsa's home match against Birmingham Legion FC at ONEOK Field.

In partnership with the Black Players for Change, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood Rising, and community leaders including Mayor Monroe Nichols, Greenwood Night will honor the resilience, creativity, and legacy of Tulsa's historic Greenwood District - a legacy that continues to inspire and shape generations.

"Greenwood Night is more than a singular night of reflection and celebration - it's a living tribute to the power of community," said Candace Brenner, FC Tulsa's Head of Marketing. "Honoring Greenwood means holding space for the weight of history while celebrating the resilience, brilliance, and vision of Black Tulsa today - and we are committed to delivering that message with authenticity and heart. Our goal is for every fan and every family to leave feeling connected to something bigger than the game."

Rooted in Tulsa's past and driven by its future, Greenwood Night will spotlight Black excellence across generations - from pioneering entrepreneurs to youth leaders, from cultural changemakers to athletes making an impact both on and off the field.

Event Highlights Include:

Limited-Edition Greenwood Jersey - Designed by Tulsa's own Trey Thaxton, the "Through the Fire" Kit embodies rebirth, resilience, and the entrepreneurial spirit of Black Wall Street. The commemorative kit features striking orange and black colors - the orange representing the flames of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the black symbolizing the ashes left behind. What appear to be pinstripes are actually the names of the businesses destroyed in the fires, serving as a poignant reminder of what was lost and a tribute to what endures. This kit stands as a powerful emblem of resilience and rebirth.

Very Special Anthem Performance - An unforgettable rendition of the National Anthem by Majeste Pearson. Born and raised in Tulsa, Majeste Pearson is a powerhouse vocalist and rising star with deep roots in the Greenwood community. A former finalist on FOX's The Four, Majeste's soulful voice and undeniable stage presence have taken her from local stages to national platforms. With a passion for music and community, she returns home to honor Greenwood's legacy.

Moment of Silence - Led by Mayor Monroe Nichols, Tulsa's first Black Mayor, a powerful tribute marking the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Halftime Performance - Get ready for a show-stopping halftime set from Ladies of Elegance, Tulsa's premier dance troupe known for their powerful, precision-steeped performances that celebrate Black artistry and culture.

Game-day Clinic Experience with FC Tulsa! Join us for an unforgettable soccer clinic from 5:30-6:00 PM at ONEOK Field! Must be registered to attend. Limited to the first 40 kids.

Pre-Match Block Party and Fan Tailgate

Greenwood District Entrance Experience - A special fan entry celebrating the spirit and pride of Greenwood.

On-Field Presentation - Bank of Oklahoma and FC Tulsa will recognize key community partners at center field, including Greenwood Descendants.

National Mental Health Awareness Recognition - FC Tulsa will acknowledge the importance of mental wellness with community resources available on the concourse.

Allen Hopkins, Executive Director of Black Players for Change, added: "Greenwood Night reflects what sport is capable of when we align culture with community, and purpose with action. It's a night that honors history, uplifts the present, and inspires the future, and BPC is proud to be part of it."

"Being Tulsa's team means belonging to this city - its people, its history, its future. Greenwood Night is a tribute to the legacy and leadership that make Tulsa extraordinary, and we're proud to celebrate it with the community we love," said Ryan Craft, President of FC Tulsa.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of soccer, culture, and community.

We encourage local organizations, families, and fans from all walks of life to take part in this celebration.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.