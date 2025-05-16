El Paso Locomotive FC Continues Home Dominance with 3-1 Victory Over Indy Eleven

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - In a matchup between the tallest and shortest teams in the USL Championship, the little guys prevailed as El Paso Locomotive FC knocked off Indy Eleven 3-1 on Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Amando Moreno got back on the scoresheet for Los Locos early on with Eric Calvillo and Frank Daroma each finding the back of the net off passes from Andy Cabrera. This win extends Locomotive's unbeaten streak at home to start 2025 to six matches.

"Last year, we struggled a lot, but the fans kept showing up and showing out," goalkeeper Jahmali Waite said. "This season, I think we owe it to the fans to put up performances like this at home. Hopefully, we keep doing that, and they keep coming out to support. We don't do what we do without them."

It was all Locomotive in the first half as the hosts controlled 65 percent of possession. Off an early Indy corner, Moreno hit the jets on a solo counter attack and beat the keeper in the 13th minute. Cabrera then found Eric Calvillo on a cross in the 32nd minute to double the lead.

Indy Eleven pushed to cut into their deficit in the second half outshooting Locomotive 12-3, but the El Paso back line stood tall with Jahmali Waite also providing some key saves. Daroma then joined the party finishing off a feed from Cabrera in the 82nd minute to seal the deal.

"We played with a great mentality from the start," head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "We finished with three quality goals with good movement and possession. I'm proud for the players, and at least for 24 hours, we're in first place in the Western Conference."

GAME NOTES

Andy Cabrera and Arturo Ortiz each recorded their first assists for Locomotive with Cabrera adding two.

Frank Daroma scored his first career goal for Los Locos.

Eric Calvillo bagged his first goal of the season.

Locomotive have scored five goals in the first 15 minutes and 12 total first-half goals, both the most in the USL Championship this season.

Los Locos remain unbeaten at Southwest University Park this season (4W-0L-2D).

FORECAST: 83ºF, partly cloudy ATTENDANCE:5077

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Amando Moreno 13' (Arturo Ortiz), Eric Calvillo 32' (Andy Cabrera), Frank Daroma 82' (Cabrera)

IND - Edward Kizza 85' (Aodhan Quinn)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz-C, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Frank Lopez 87'), Beto Avila (Robert Coronado 74'), Andy Cabrera

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora Mora, Alvaro Quezada, Tony Alfaro, Raul Vazquez, Tumi Moshobane, Daniel Carter

IND - (5-2-3) Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, James Musa, Patrick Hogan, Ben Ofeimu (Elliot Collier 45'), Josh O'Brien (Bruno Rendón 45'), James Murphy, Aodhan Quinn, Maalique Foster (Edward Kizza 84'), Jack Blake (Cam Lindley 84'), Elvis Amoh (Romario Williams 45')

Subs Not Used: Reice Charles-Cook, Hayden White

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 42', Memo Diaz (Yellow) 65'

IND - Jack Blake (Yellow) 29', Maalique Foster (Yellow) 37', Pat Hogan (Yellow) 47'

MATCH STATS: ELP | IND

GOALS: 3|1

ASSISTS: 3|1

POSSESSION: 58|42

SHOTS: 10|15

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|5

SAVES: 4|1

FOULS: 15|21

OFFSIDES: 3|1

CORNERS: 2|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC look to keep rolling high as they travel to take on Las Vegas Lights FC in a USL Championship clash on Saturday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. MT at Cashman Field. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.







