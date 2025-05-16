New Mexico United Announces International Friendly with Liga MX Giants FC Juarez
May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that the club will host Mexican stars FC Juarez in an incredible international friendly on June 25th at 7:00 PM Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The match is the fourth international friendly in United's history, and the second against FCJ. FC Juarez are in Mexico's top division - Liga MX. Fans can purchase their tickets now at newmexicoutd.com.
This will be the second time that New Mexico and Juarez have faced off in-season. Juarez won the first meeting between the clubs in 2024 by a 4-2 margin. United traveled south to Juarez during the 2025 preseason, and won handily. The third meeting, as a result, will decide the series between the two clubs.
