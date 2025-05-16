New Mexico United Announces International Friendly with Liga MX Giants FC Juarez

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that the club will host Mexican stars FC Juarez in an incredible international friendly on June 25th at 7:00 PM Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The match is the fourth international friendly in United's history, and the second against FCJ. FC Juarez are in Mexico's top division - Liga MX. Fans can purchase their tickets now at newmexicoutd.com.

This will be the second time that New Mexico and Juarez have faced off in-season. Juarez won the first meeting between the clubs in 2024 by a 4-2 margin. United traveled south to Juarez during the 2025 preseason, and won handily. The third meeting, as a result, will decide the series between the two clubs.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.