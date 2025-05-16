Legion FC Strikes Transfer Deal for Edwin Laszo
May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC is bolstering its midfield with the announcement on Friday that it has acquired Edwin Laszo on a transfer from FC Tulsa. The move comes ahead of Legion FC's home match against Detroit City FC on Sunday (Tickets available HERE) and is pending league and federation approval.
"We are happy to welcome a player of Edwin's caliber to Legion FC," said CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps. "With his size and physical presence in the midfield, we look forward to him having a positive impact on the field for us this season."
A native of Villarica, Colombia, the 26-year-old Laszo has made seven appearances this season for FC Tulsa across all competitions, after scoring a pair of goals to go along with an assist in his 25 appearances with the club in 2024. In his time with FC Tulsa, Laszo earned USL-C Team of the Week four times and his long-range strike against San Antonio FC on August 3 of last year was nominated for Goal of the Year. He also led the club with 45 tackles in 2024.
Laszo first burst onto the scene in 2017 as a youth prospect with Torino FC U-19 squad. Other stops throughout his career include Carabanchel in Spain in 2020, followed by stints with Colombia clubs Inter Palmira, Once Caldas and Metropolitanos FC in Ecuador from 2021-23. He then made the move to Europe with Bulgarian-side Beroe Stara Zagora in 2024 where he made 18 appearances before coming to the United States.
Kickoff between Legion FC and Detroit City FC is set for 4:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 18 from Protective Stadium. A Youth Clinic will take place prior to the match from 2 - 3:00 p.m. and registration is free for children, ages 5-17, with a purchased ticket.
TRANSACTION
Birmingham Legion FC has acquired midfield Edwin Laszo for the 2025 season in a transfer with FC Tulsa.
PLAYER BIO
Name: Edwin Lazso
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6'0
Weight: 180
DOB: 3/2/1999
Nationality: Colombia, Spain
Images from this story
|
Midfielder Edwin Laszo with FC Tulsa
