Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Community Non-Profit Mixer

On Saturday, May 31st, the club's Community Investment team will welcome organizations from across the region to come together for a networking mixer, where leaders can learn about Republic FC's community initiatives, and discuss how their organization can make an impact this season.

Every year, Republic FC partners with numerous non-profit and community-first organizations with the goal of making Sacramento a better place to live, work, and play through the beautiful game.

In 2024, nearly 15,000 complimentary match tickets were given out by Republic FC in collaboration with its esteemed non-profit organizations in an effort to create unforgettable experiences. The club also provided nearly $100,000 of in-kind donations to support non-profits, schools, and programs throughout the region.

Along with its corporate and community partners, Republic FC helps Sacramentans from all areas of life with mutually beneficial programming such as providing scholarships to talented local students, giving to charitable causes, and giving underprivileged children an incredible experience at a game or in their own neighborhood.

At the mixer, non-profit executives will get the chance to hear directly from club staff, gain insight into the club's aims and goals, and connect with other nonprofit leaders and changemakers.







