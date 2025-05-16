FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Edwin Laszo to Birmingham Legion FC

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa today announced the transfer of midfielder Edwin Laszo to Birmingham Legion FC, effective immediately. Laszo, 25, joined FC Tulsa in 2024 and has been a valued member of the club during his time in Tulsa.

He made 29 appearances, contributing two goals across all competitions for the club.

"We appreciate everything Edwin has brought to FC Tulsa," said Caleb Sewell, General Manager of FC Tulsa. "His attitude and dedication has been appreciated by everyone here. We wish him all the best as he takes this next step in his career."

FC Tulsa thanks Edwin Laszo for his time with the club and extends its best wishes for his future in Birmingham.







