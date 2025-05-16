Lucca Dourado Loaned to Forward Madison FC
May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Friday that it has loaned forward Lucca Dourado to Forward Madison FC of USL League One for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.
"This is a great opportunity for Lucca to get some game experience," Legion FC CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps said. "Forward Madison is an excellent club and we are excited for Lucca to continue his development to help Legion in the future."
A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Dourado signed with Legion FC on January 27, following a stellar collegiate career at the University of Central Florida. Thus far in his first professional season, the 24-year-old has logged 101 total minutes for the Black and Gold across three total appearances and one start.
At UCF, Dourado tallied 43 goals in 69 appearances for the Knights and earned All-Conference honors in four consecutive seasons.
TRANSACTION Birmingham Legion FC has loaned forward Lucca Dourado to Forward Madison FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Images from this story
|
Forward Lucca Dourado with Birmingham Legion FC
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2025
- Monterey Bay Travels to Phoenix for Clash with Rising FC - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Transfer of Edwin Laszo to Birmingham Legion FC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Announces International Friendly with Liga MX Giants FC Juarez - New Mexico United
- Legion FC Strikes Transfer Deal for Edwin Laszo - Birmingham Legion FC
- Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Community Non-Profit Mixer - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lucca Dourado Loaned to Forward Madison FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Hartford Athletic - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Honor El Paso Patriots on May 31 at Southwest University Park - El Paso Locomotive FC
- MBFC and Coastal Roots Hospitality Announce New and Improved Specialty Cocktail - Monterey Bay FC
- Athletic Look to Pick up Win against Unbeaten Louisville - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies vs Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.