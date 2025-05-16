Lucca Dourado Loaned to Forward Madison FC

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Forward Lucca Dourado with Birmingham Legion FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Friday that it has loaned forward Lucca Dourado to Forward Madison FC of USL League One for the remainder of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

"This is a great opportunity for Lucca to get some game experience," Legion FC CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps said. "Forward Madison is an excellent club and we are excited for Lucca to continue his development to help Legion in the future."

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Dourado signed with Legion FC on January 27, following a stellar collegiate career at the University of Central Florida. Thus far in his first professional season, the 24-year-old has logged 101 total minutes for the Black and Gold across three total appearances and one start.

At UCF, Dourado tallied 43 goals in 69 appearances for the Knights and earned All-Conference honors in four consecutive seasons.

TRANSACTION Birmingham Legion FC has loaned forward Lucca Dourado to Forward Madison FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

