NCFC wins third straight in USL Championship regular season

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC took down the Oakland Roots, 4-2, on Friday, May 16, at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

With the win, NCFC improved to 5W-3L-2D (17 points) in the USL Championship regular season.

Jaden Servania opened the scoring in the 33', powering a shot from the top of the box into the back of the Oakland net with the help of a slight deflection. Mikey Maldonado picked up the assist on the goal, his fifth of the regular season.

Maldonado is now tied for the USL Championship lead in assists with five and has picked up an assist in each of his last four matches.

Maldonado got in on the scoring fun in first-half stoppage time, curling a free kick into the far post from just outside the box.

The Roots pulled one back in the 63' with Wolfgang Prentice finding Jurgen Damm at the back post on a cross.

Louis Perez restored the two-goal cushion shortly after subbing into the match, latching onto the end of a cross from Oalex Anderson.

Oakland brought the game back within striking distance in the 81', but Anderson sealed the game for NCFC deep in stoppage time.

Match Notes:

Bryce Washington made his 100th USL Championship regular season appearance in the match.

Jaden Servania's goal was his first in the USL Championship since September 27, 2020, which he scored against North Carolina FC while playing for Birmingham Legion.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC has off for Week 12 but then jumps into a three-game road trip starting with a matchup against Richmond Kickers in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET at City Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire; Jaden Servania (Patrick Burner - 87'), Finn Sundstrom, Bryce Washington (Conor Donovan - 71'), Triston Hodge (Paco Craig - 71'), Rafa Mentzingen ©; Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 71'); Pedro Dolabella (Louis Perez - 71'), Rodrigo da Costa (Adam Luckhurst - 90'+2'), Oalex Anderson

Subs Not Used: Justin Malou, Trevor Mulqueen

OAK (3-4-3): Kendall McIntosh (Raphael Spiegel - 46'): Julian Bravo (Gagi Margvelasvili - 46'), Neveal Hackshaw, Kai Greene; Wolfgang Prentice, Tyler Gibson © (Emmanuel Johnson - 77'), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ilya Alekseev (Jurgen Damm - 46'); José Sinisterra (Daniel Gomez - 70'), Panos Armenakas (Baboucarr Njie - 57'), Peter Wilson

Subs Not Used: Ali Elmasnaouy

Score:

NCFC: 4

OAK: 2

Goals:

NCFC: J. Servania - 33' (M. Maldonado), M. Maldonado - 45' +2', L. Perez - 74' (O. Anderson), O. Anderson - 90' +9' (L. Perez)

OAK: J. Damm - 63' (W. Prentice), P. Wilson - 81'

Cautions:

NCFC: C. Martin - 38', B. Washington - 53'

OAK: N. Hackshaw - 26', J. Damm - 85'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

OAK: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,736







