Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Oakland Roots

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC remains at home for its third-straight match, facing off against Western Conference side Oakland Roots on Friday, May 16, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at Wake Med Soccer Park. The match will be streamed on CBS Sports Golazo! Network and TUDN. Tickets are available here.

Week 10 saw North Carolina FC earn a 1-0 win in front of its home crowd over Orange County SC. This marked NCFC's second consecutive win and has the club entering Week 11 in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 4W-3L-2D (14 points).

Another name has been added to the list of regular season goal scorers for NCFC this season, bringing the total to seven. Midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa scored the go-ahead goal in first-half stoppage time against OCSC, marking his first in 2025 USL play and his third this season after netting a brace in the third round of the Open Cup. This goal also made him the fifth player ever to join the 55 goal and 30 assist club in the USL Championship.

Midfielder Mikey Maldonado has registered four assists in regular season play, which has him tied for second in the league.

Jake McGuire has been on a hot streak as of late to continue his strong 2025 campaign, earning two straight clean sheets. He has faced 34 shots on target, racking up 26 saves, sitting eight behind the league leader, and has earned three clean sheets, including two consecutive.

SCOUTING OAKLAND

Oakland enters this week in ninth place, one off the last playoff spot, with a record of 3W-5L-1D (10 points) in the Western Conference. After going winless in the first five games of the season, Oakland collected three wins through its last four games.

The Oakland attack has produced 11 goals so far this season, headlined by Wolfgang Prentice with four, enough for eighth in the league. Prentice has had support from forwards Peter Wilson and José Luis Sinisterra, who both have knocked in two goals.

On the defensive side, goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh has posted a 63.41 save percentage, with 26 saves off 41 shots.

Head Coach Gavin Glinton returns to Cary after spending the 2009 season with the then-Carolina Railhawks. In his one year, Glinton made 16 appearances and scored two goals.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC has off for Week 12 but then jumps into a three-game road trip starting with a matchup against Richmond Kickers in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET at City Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.







