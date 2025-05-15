Preview: Hounds at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







This weekend, Hounds will reach new heights - literally - as they make the trip west to visit the reigning league champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday night at Weidner Field.

Once again, the Hounds are road warriors in May, as for the second time in as many months, the team faces a stretch of four consecutive matches away from home. This is the second game in that four-game stretch, but after a 0-0 draw at always-challenging Louisville, the Hounds are feeling good about recent road form.

Fitness is always a challenge on this trip; Weidner Field sits more than 6,000 feet above sea level, which makes it the most elevated stadium in the USL Championship. Fortunately for the Hounds, the team had a full week to rest and prepare for the trip, something that will not be the case next week when Open Cup play resumes.

The Hounds and goalkeeper Eric Dick posted back-to-back clean sheets last week, scoring their 1-0 win over NYCFC in the Open Cup before battling to the draw in Louisville. What the team is looking for now is more consistent offense, and chances were at least being created with a season-high 10 shots in Louisville, despite being unable to find the net.

Hounds forwards Augi Williams and Bertin Jacquesson were on the field together for the first time last Saturday, and coach Bob Lilley wants the duo to build chemistry continue making positive runs behind the opposing defense, creating space for each other and for the second wave of runners coming from the midfield.

Colorado Springs, meanwhile, has found it hard to resolve matches one way or the other with three draws in their past four matches and five out of nine overall.

The champs have gotten steady goal scoring from Justin Dhillon, who leads with five goals, and three more from Marco Micaletto to pace them on the front end. Keeping opponents off the board has been tougher, as the Switchbacks just recorded their first clean sheet of the season last weekend, playing a 0-0 draw at Las Vegas.

Fans in Pittsburgh will be able to tune in for the 9 p.m. start on KDKA+, with streaming at KDKA.com in the local market and on ESPN+ nationally. KDKA+ also will air a rebroadcast of the match at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Riverhounds defender Luke Biasi evades the tackle of Louisville City's Sean Totsch in the teams' 0-0 draw last Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. (Photo: EM Dash Photography/Louisville City FC)

Match info

Riverhounds (2-4-2) vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (1-3-5)

Date: Saturday, May 17

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Odds: Hounds +240 / Draw +220 / Colorado Springs +105 at FanDuel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #COSvPIT and #Grittsburgh







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.