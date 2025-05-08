Date, Time Announced for Hounds-Union Cup Match

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's match against the Philadelphia Union in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., the U.S. Soccer Federation announced this afternoon.

The live broadcast of the match will be streamed on Paramount+, while whip-around coverage of all six Wednesday night Open Cup matches will be live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Hounds and the Union, pitting Pennsylvania's oldest professional soccer club against the cross-state MLS club and three-time Open Cup finalists. The Hounds advanced to the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over New York City FC of MLS, while the Union progressed by topping USL Championship club Indy Eleven on penalties, 5-4, after playing to a 1-1 draw.

This is the Hounds' third overall trip to the Round of 16, and on both prior occasions, they advanced to the quarterfinals. In 2001, they defeated the A-League's El Paso Patriots, 2-1; and in 2023, the Hounds topped eventual MLS champion Columbus Crew, 1-0.

The Hounds also will be hosting a watch party for the match at Bakery Square in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. More details on that event will be announced in the days to come.

To see the complete Open Cup Round of 16 schedule, visit ussoccer.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.