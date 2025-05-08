Date, Time Announced for Hounds-Union Cup Match
May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's match against the Philadelphia Union in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 will be played at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., the U.S. Soccer Federation announced this afternoon.
The live broadcast of the match will be streamed on Paramount+, while whip-around coverage of all six Wednesday night Open Cup matches will be live on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the Hounds and the Union, pitting Pennsylvania's oldest professional soccer club against the cross-state MLS club and three-time Open Cup finalists. The Hounds advanced to the Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over New York City FC of MLS, while the Union progressed by topping USL Championship club Indy Eleven on penalties, 5-4, after playing to a 1-1 draw.
This is the Hounds' third overall trip to the Round of 16, and on both prior occasions, they advanced to the quarterfinals. In 2001, they defeated the A-League's El Paso Patriots, 2-1; and in 2023, the Hounds topped eventual MLS champion Columbus Crew, 1-0.
The Hounds also will be hosting a watch party for the match at Bakery Square in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. More details on that event will be announced in the days to come.
To see the complete Open Cup Round of 16 schedule, visit ussoccer.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2025
- Kickoff Time Change: May 24 Match Moved to 6PM for KCAL 9 Broadcast - Orange County SC
- Roots Head to San Antonio to Face Western Conference Leaders - Oakland Roots
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Indy Eleven - Sacramento Republic FC
- Date, Time Announced for Hounds-Union Cup Match - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Orange County SC - North Carolina FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Takes on North Carolina FC - Orange County SC
- Preview: Hounds at Louisville City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Gritty Effort Falls Short for North Carolina FC against MLS Foe - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Gritty Effort Falls Short for North Carolina FC against MLS Foe - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Gritty Effort Falls Short for North Carolina FC against MLS Foe - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Phoenix Rising Fall to Houston Dynamo FC 4-1 in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Phoenix Rising Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
- Earthquakes Net Two Early to Knock Republic FC from U.S. Open Cup - Sacramento Republic FC
- Indy Eleven Falls in PKs at MLS Philadelphia Union in US Open Cup - Indy Eleven
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Date, Time Announced for Hounds-Union Cup Match
- Preview: Hounds at Louisville City FC
- Ydrach Heads Hounds to Win over MLS Foe
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. NYCFC
- Hounds Served Well by Home Field against MLS