Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Takes on North Carolina FC

May 8, 2025

Kickoff: Friday, May 9th (4:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Available in the U.K: USL on YouTube

On Friday, Orange County SC will head to WakeMed Soccer Park for the first time in the second ever meeting between OCSC and North Carolina FC. OCSC rolls into town looking to avenge last season's 1-0 defeat in the inaugural meeting between the two sides. OCSC is in a good place coming off a 2-1 win over FC Tulsa that saw 2024 League One MVP Lyam MacKinnon bag his first USL Championship brace. OCSC hopes to bring the momentum and excitement from last week into game 8, seeking their first road win and clean sheet in 2025.

RAILHAWKS

North Carolina FC comes into the game after a midweek extra-time loss (4-1) to local MLS side Charlotte FC in the US Open Cup round of 32. North Carolina FC will look to capitalize on its home advantage and build a fortress at WakeMed Field. NCFC will likely look to Evan Conway and Michael Maldonado to challenge OC's backline and test the midfield pairing of Kyle Scott and Kevin Partida. Look for NCFC to apply early pressure and attempt to control the tempo to unsettle OCSC and energize the home crowd.

North Carolina FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-12-9 (8th place in USL Championship Eastern Conference)

Goals Scored: 54 | Goals Allowed: 43 I Clean Sheets: 13

Players to Watch: F Evan Conway, M Michael Maldonado

SEEKING A WIN ON THE ROAD

OCSC will rely on Lyam MacKinnon and Bryce Jamison's speed to stretch NCFC's defense. OCSC will look to employ a similar 4-4-1 formation that worked against Tulsa, emphasizing quick transitions, looking to exploit NCFC's defensive lapses. Expect OC to strive for possession dominance and control the midfield. The squad should be close to full strength by Friday, so coach Stone will have some personnel decisions when assembling the final 18 for Friday. Last week, Lyam MacKinnon received a perfect Opta score of 100.0 and a FotMob ranking of 9.2. MacKinnon was named to the USL Championship team of the week, along with Nico Benacazar, and he was also nominated for goal of the week.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch: F Lyam MacKinnon, GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 0-1-0 all-time against North Carolina FC (Last 5 against NCFC- 0-1-0)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 0-1 North Carolina FC (August 3rd, 2024 - Championship Soccer Stadium, CA)

